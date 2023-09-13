SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There was an outrage from NewsChannel 9 viewers over the best places to get wings in Syracuse after we posted a list according to Yelp.

So we had to ask: What are your favorite places to get chicken wings?

We want to know what our viewers favorite places to have chicken wings are, and they don’t have to be exclusively buffalo-style either.

Everyone’s ideal rankings for their favorite wings may vary, but this list was pulled from what viewers were excited about.

We have been, and still are, receiving many entries, but we’ll list the top ten and counting so far.

Favorite chicken wing spots in Syracuse

1. Swallows

Located at 1914 South Ave., in Syracuse, Swallows has seemingly raving reviews on Where Syracuse Eats’ Facebook page.

Their Salt & Pepper wings have clearly won over the hearts of many, but they’ve had loyal customers who swear by their food for years now.

2. The Wildcat

The Wildcat can be found at 3680 Milton Ave, in Camillus, in the Hinsdale Plaza.

They offer a variety of sauces on their jumbo wings. Their sauces include, garlic, BBQ, hot BBQ, inferno, Old Bay, Spicy Ranch, their signature Wildcat Wings and more.

Aside from wings, The Wildcat is also known for their beach volleyball court on the side of the restaurant.

3. Change of Pace Sports Bar

Change of Pace Sports Bar is located at 1802 Grant Blvd. in Syracuse.

Some reviews on Where Syracuse Eats refer to their wings as “giant” and others go as far as to deem Change of Pace as the best wings in Cuse.

On top of their wings, they’ve been pretty consistent to update their Facebook with their daily lunch specials.

4. Blarney Stone

The Tipperary Hill classic, Blarney Stone, is located at 314 Avery Ave. in Syracuse.

Although many know them for their burgers, NewsChannel 9 had quite the response when we asked about wings.

Many viewers weren’t shy to mention that they were just as delicious as they were affordable.

Don’t forget they’re cash only.

5. Home Team Pub

Winner of the Eat Local New York Popular Vote for Syracuse’s Chicken Wing Battle back in May, Home Team Pub is located at 7990 Oswego Road, in Liverpool.

Buffalo Garlic Parm is the establishments most popular wings, with good responses across the board.

6. KrunchBird in Chadwicks Sports Bar & Grill

On Monday’s, KrunchBird has 75 cent wings! While supplies last.

“Hot Wings and Cold Beer,” says their Facebook. You can get domestic cans for $2.50 as well.

The sports bar is located at 2529 James St. in Syracuse.

7. Duskee’s

Rumor has it every Wednesday is 60 cent wing day at Duskee’s.

Reviews under Where Syracuse Eats were nothing but kind. Mainly that the food is consistently delicious, and you can’t pass up on a two dollar can from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Duskee’s is located at 8 Bridge St, in Phoenix.

8. Nibsy’s Pub

Tipperary Hill will never run dry of good places to eat and grab a drink, so add Nibsy’s Pub to your list, located at 201 Ulster St., in Syracuse.

They’ve got some fun favors too, such as General Tso’s, Kickin’ Bourbon, Mango Habanero, Suicide and more.

On top of wings, their Chicken Riggies have received positive feedback as well.

9. The Beginning II

The Beginning II is located at 6897 Manlius Center Rd., in East Syracuse.

Their website says they are CNY’s best chicken wings, but what do you think?

A dozen wings goes for $16, up to 50 wings for $52. They have flavors listed online called the Porno, butter ranch and ore. They sound like they’re worth a try.

10. Rocky’s Pub

On Monday’s, they Rocky’s Pub has 65 cent wigs from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. With football season here, it sounded like an unbeatable deal.

On their Facebook they posted that this year they are celebrating five years of Rocky’s Pub. Congratulations, Rocky’s!

The pub is located at 209 Oswego St., in Liverpool.

Aside from entries from viewers, Where Syracuse Eats on Facebook was a big help in finding the deals and honest reviews from locals. With 73,800 members and climbing, you get a true taste of what a restaurant is like before even entering.

People can be brutal on the internet, but one thing for sure is that Syracusans are passionate about their wings.

The rest of the contenders, according to NewsChannel 9 viewers: