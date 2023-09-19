SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two community colleges on either side of the country have one thing in common: Micron.

OCC is about to have an opportunity to train the technicians who will work for Micron when it opens its $100 billion megafab in the Town of Clay in the next decade.

The College of Western Idaho is already doing that work, supplying Micron with workers for its global headquarters in Boise. A smaller, but similar, expansion there will require CWI to do similar work to OCC: scaling up programs to provide even more workers.

Monday, Onondaga Community College hosted a symposium, focusing on how community colleges play a role in educating people for the jobs of tomorrow, including Micron and its promised 50,000 jobs in Central New York over the next 20 years.

Headlining the panel were visitors Dr. Reginald Hicks of the Department of Commerce and Gordon Jones, president of the College of Western Idaho.

Joining from OCC were President Dr. Warren Hilton and Professor Mike Greib.

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan, the host of Newsmakers, who’s done extensive reporting on Micron, was invited by OCC to moderate the panel.

