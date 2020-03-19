Nissan suspending US production as COVID-19 expands

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nissan North America announced that it will temporarily suspend production of its manufacturing facilities in the United States starting March 20 through April 6.

The company is taking this action to boost containment efforts where possible around the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus at any Nissan facility. Areas deemed business-essential will operate with enhanced safety measures.

