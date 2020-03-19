Nissan suspending US production as COVID-19 expands

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nissan North America announced that it will temporarily suspend production of its manufacturing facilities in the United States starting March 20 through April 6.
The company is taking this action to boost containment efforts where possible around the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus at any Nissan facility. Areas deemed business-essential will operate with enhanced safety measures.
LATEST STORIES:
- Pizza shop offers free slices to kids while schools are closed
- No visitation permitted at Samaritan, exceptions made for specific medical situations
- 3-19-20: Temperatures remain mild today, rain on its way tonight
- Coronavirus Facts Not Fear: COVID-19 cases soar; U.S. stocks continue to suffer
- Governor Cuomo makes announcement at 10:30 a.m.
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.