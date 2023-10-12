SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Onondaga County Health Department, there were no establishments with unsatisfactory inspections for the week of September 24.

Here is the list of places operating acceptably:

FacilityAddressLocation
Assumption Church812 North Salina StreetSyracuse
Cafe at 407407 Tulip StreetSalina
Camillus Golf Club5690 Bennets Corners RoadCamillus
Crab N Go702 Old Liverpool RoadSalina
Creative Cakes by Sharon8402 Esperance TrailClay
Domino’s Pizza215 North Main StreetClay
Elbridge Community Church119 East Main StreetElbridge
Elbridge Volunteer Fire Department275 East Main StreetElbridge
Fabius-Pompey Sports Boosters Conces1211 Mill StreetFabius
First Baptist Church30 Clinton StreetElbridge
First Unitarian Universalist Church109 Waring RoadDewitt
Gannon’s Ice Cream Pushcart212 Willis AvenueSyracuse
Gannon’s Ice Cream Pushcart #2212 Willis AvenueSyracuse
Gannon’s Ice Cream Pushcart #31525 Valley DriveSyracuse
Gannon’s Isle1525 Valley DriveSyracuse
Hartlot Happening639 Hartlot StreetElbridge
Ink Corner Cafe5590 State Route 31Cicero
Jamaica Cuse117 East Fayette StreetSyracuse
Ji-Woo’s Korean Seoul Food, LLC8140 Brewerton RoadCicero
Jordan Lodge #386 F & AM12 North Main StreetElbridge
Kegs & Eggs7 North Hamilton StreetElbridge
Kim’s Family Diner8319 Brewerton RoadCicero
Laialina1417 West Genesee StreetSyracuse
Limp Lizard BBQ & Catering201 First StreetSalina
Mi Rancho Mexican Restaurant6677 Manlius Center RoadDewitt
Moe’s Southwest Grill5663 East Circle DriveCicero
Moochi1 Destiny USA Drive, Space FC11Syracuse
New Yummy China8097 Brewerton RoadCicero
Panera Bread404 Towne RoadManlius
Pit 315 BBQ7407 Academy StreetPompey
Pompey Club (The)7200 Hamilton RoadPompey
Pompey Hill Fire Department7407 Academy StreetPompey
Seneca River Fire Department3457 Hayes RoadLysander
Sikh Foundation of Syracuse4632 Wetzel RoadClay
Solvay Geddes Community Youth Center1010 Woods RoadGeddes
St. Patrick Church28 North Main StreetElbridge
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church2200 Valley DriveSyracuse
St. Stephen Lutheran Church873 Dewitt StreetSyracuse
Sugar & Sage Patisserie7206 East Genesee StreetManlius
Syracuse Area Landmark Theatre362 South Salina StreetSyracuse
Tecumseh Golf Club200 Waring RoadDewitt
Thompson Road Tavern6266 Thompson RoadDewitt
Town of Elbridge Recreation ParkSandbank RoadElbridge
Village of Elbridge – Seymour Loft PSandbank RoadElbridge
Warners Memphis Fire District, Stati1867 Cross StreetVan Buren
West Hill Country Golf180 Par PlaceCamillus
Yamasho Japanese Cuisine4713 Onondaga BoulevardGeddes