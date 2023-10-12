SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Onondaga County Health Department, there were no establishments with unsatisfactory inspections for the week of September 24.
Here is the list of places operating acceptably:
|Facility
|Address
|Location
|Assumption Church
|812 North Salina Street
|Syracuse
|Cafe at 407
|407 Tulip Street
|Salina
|Camillus Golf Club
|5690 Bennets Corners Road
|Camillus
|Crab N Go
|702 Old Liverpool Road
|Salina
|Creative Cakes by Sharon
|8402 Esperance Trail
|Clay
|Domino’s Pizza
|215 North Main Street
|Clay
|Elbridge Community Church
|119 East Main Street
|Elbridge
|Elbridge Volunteer Fire Department
|275 East Main Street
|Elbridge
|Fabius-Pompey Sports Boosters Conces
|1211 Mill Street
|Fabius
|First Baptist Church
|30 Clinton Street
|Elbridge
|First Unitarian Universalist Church
|109 Waring Road
|Dewitt
|Gannon’s Ice Cream Pushcart
|212 Willis Avenue
|Syracuse
|Gannon’s Ice Cream Pushcart #2
|212 Willis Avenue
|Syracuse
|Gannon’s Ice Cream Pushcart #3
|1525 Valley Drive
|Syracuse
|Gannon’s Isle
|1525 Valley Drive
|Syracuse
|Hartlot Happening
|639 Hartlot Street
|Elbridge
|Ink Corner Cafe
|5590 State Route 31
|Cicero
|Jamaica Cuse
|117 East Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|Ji-Woo’s Korean Seoul Food, LLC
|8140 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|Jordan Lodge #386 F & AM
|12 North Main Street
|Elbridge
|Kegs & Eggs
|7 North Hamilton Street
|Elbridge
|Kim’s Family Diner
|8319 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|Laialina
|1417 West Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|Limp Lizard BBQ & Catering
|201 First Street
|Salina
|Mi Rancho Mexican Restaurant
|6677 Manlius Center Road
|Dewitt
|Moe’s Southwest Grill
|5663 East Circle Drive
|Cicero
|Moochi
|1 Destiny USA Drive, Space FC11
|Syracuse
|New Yummy China
|8097 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|Panera Bread
|404 Towne Road
|Manlius
|Pit 315 BBQ
|7407 Academy Street
|Pompey
|Pompey Club (The)
|7200 Hamilton Road
|Pompey
|Pompey Hill Fire Department
|7407 Academy Street
|Pompey
|Seneca River Fire Department
|3457 Hayes Road
|Lysander
|Sikh Foundation of Syracuse
|4632 Wetzel Road
|Clay
|Solvay Geddes Community Youth Center
|1010 Woods Road
|Geddes
|St. Patrick Church
|28 North Main Street
|Elbridge
|St. Paul’s United Methodist Church
|2200 Valley Drive
|Syracuse
|St. Stephen Lutheran Church
|873 Dewitt Street
|Syracuse
|Sugar & Sage Patisserie
|7206 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|Syracuse Area Landmark Theatre
|362 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|Tecumseh Golf Club
|200 Waring Road
|Dewitt
|Thompson Road Tavern
|6266 Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|Town of Elbridge Recreation Park
|Sandbank Road
|Elbridge
|Village of Elbridge – Seymour Loft P
|Sandbank Road
|Elbridge
|Warners Memphis Fire District, Stati
|1867 Cross Street
|Van Buren
|West Hill Country Golf
|180 Par Place
|Camillus
|Yamasho Japanese Cuisine
|4713 Onondaga Boulevard
|Geddes