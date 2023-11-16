ONONDAGA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of Oct. 29 through Nov. 4.
All restaurants passed.
The list of restaurants that passed can be seen below:
|315 Pizza Company
|24 West Main Street
|Marcellus
|11/2/2023
|Abbott’s Catering
|207 West Manlius Street, Floor #1
|Dewitt
|11/3/2023
|Abbott’s Village Tavern
|6 East Main Street
|Marcellus
|11/3/2023
|Amber Inn
|2424 Otisco Valley Road
|Otisco
|11/3/2023
|Auntie Anne’s Pretzels Kiosk
|9090 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|11/2/2023
|Cafe Kubal
|343 Fayette Street
|Manlius
|10/31/2023
|Chipotle Mexican Grill #1432
|3496 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|11/2/2023
|Chipotle Mexican Grill #2689
|3600 West Genesee Street
|Geddes
|10/30/2023
|Christ Community Church of the Nazar
|3644 Warners Road
|Camillus
|10/30/2023
|Chuck E. Cheese’s
|3023 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|11/2/2023
|Cinnabon/Carvel
|9090 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|11/2/2023
|Cold Stone Creamery
|9655 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|11/2/2023
|Crossroads
|120 Gifford Street
|Syracuse
|11/3/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|3800 Brewerton Road
|Clay
|10/30/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|501 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|11/3/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|9520 Carousel Center
|Syracuse
|11/2/2023
|ECHO Meals on Wheels
|4600 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|10/30/2023
|Five Guys
|3439 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|10/30/2023
|Friends of Marcellus Park Commissary
|18 West Main Street
|Marcellus
|11/2/2023
|Geddes Baking Co. & Pastry Shop
|421-423 South Main Street
|Cicero
|10/31/2023
|Golden Spike Pub
|411 West Manlius Street
|Dewitt
|11/3/2023
|Good Uncle Mobile Unit #1
|614 South Crouse Avenue
|Syracuse
|11/2/2023
|Good Uncle Mobile Unit #2
|614 South Crouse Avenue
|Syracuse
|11/2/2023
|Head Start Program
|175 Hudson Street
|Syracuse
|11/2/2023
|Holy Cow Cheese Steak & Fish Fry
|3 North Street
|Marcellus
|11/2/2023
|Hops Spot (The)
|116 Walton Street
|Syracuse
|10/30/2023
|Ice Cream Sandwich (The)
|2 East Main Street
|Marcellus
|11/3/2023
|Immaculate Conception Church- Pompey
|7386 Academy Street
|Pompey
|10/31/2023
|King David’s Fayetteville
|317 Towne Drive
|Manlius
|10/30/2023
|Little Caesars
|307 West Manlius Street
|Dewitt
|10/30/2023
|Little Mac’s Pizzeria
|1621 Grant Boulevard
|Syracuse
|11/2/2023
|Mandana Inn
|1937 West Lake Road
|Skaneateles
|11/3/2023
|Marcellus Lanes
|4325 Slate Hill Road
|Marcellus
|11/3/2023
|New Century (The)
|518 Kirkpatrick Street
|Syracuse
|11/2/2023
|ONCO Fermentations
|397 Ny-281, Suite O
|Tully
|11/2/2023
|Papas To Go
|18 West Main Street
|Marcellus
|11/2/2023
|Popeye’s Restaurant
|3609 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|11/2/2023
|PressRoom Pub
|220 Herald Place
|Syracuse
|10/30/2023
|Red Rooster Pub (The)
|4618 Jordan Road
|Skaneateles
|10/31/2023
|Rescue Mission Alliance
|148 Gifford Street
|Syracuse
|11/3/2023
|Riseform Brewing
|4 East Main Street
|Marcellus
|11/3/2023
|Starbucks #58883
|3475 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|11/2/2023
|Subway
|19 North Street
|Marcellus
|11/3/2023
|Syracuse Chengtu
|6430 Kirkville Road
|Dewitt
|11/2/2023
|Tha Spot
|7249 West State Fair Boulevard
|Van Buren
|10/31/2023
|Thee Diner
|6043 State Route 31
|Cicero
|11/3/2023
|Toast (The)
|5962 Route 31
|Clay
|10/31/2023
|Tropical Smoothie Cafe
|7987 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|11/1/2023
|Twin Trees
|104 Highbridge Street
|Manlius
|11/2/2023
|Utica Pizza Co.
|628 South Main Street
|Clay
|11/3/2023
|Vietnamese Noodle House
|3801 Milton Avenue
|Camillus
|11/1/2023