ONONDAGA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of Oct. 29 through Nov. 4.

All restaurants passed.

The list of restaurants that passed can be seen below:

315 Pizza Company24 West Main StreetMarcellus11/2/2023
Abbott’s Catering207 West Manlius Street, Floor #1Dewitt11/3/2023
Abbott’s Village Tavern6 East Main StreetMarcellus11/3/2023
Amber Inn2424 Otisco Valley RoadOtisco11/3/2023
Auntie Anne’s Pretzels Kiosk9090 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse11/2/2023
Cafe Kubal343 Fayette StreetManlius10/31/2023
Chipotle Mexican Grill #14323496 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse11/2/2023
Chipotle Mexican Grill #26893600 West Genesee StreetGeddes10/30/2023
Christ Community Church of the Nazar3644 Warners RoadCamillus10/30/2023
Chuck E. Cheese’s3023 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse11/2/2023
Cinnabon/Carvel9090 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse11/2/2023
Cold Stone Creamery9655 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse11/2/2023
Crossroads120 Gifford StreetSyracuse11/3/2023
Dunkin Donuts3800 Brewerton RoadClay10/30/2023
Dunkin Donuts501 East Genesee StreetManlius11/3/2023
Dunkin Donuts9520 Carousel CenterSyracuse11/2/2023
ECHO Meals on Wheels4600 West Genesee StreetCamillus10/30/2023
Five Guys3439 West Genesee StreetCamillus10/30/2023
Friends of Marcellus Park Commissary18 West Main StreetMarcellus11/2/2023
Geddes Baking Co. & Pastry Shop421-423 South Main StreetCicero10/31/2023
Golden Spike Pub411 West Manlius StreetDewitt11/3/2023
Good Uncle Mobile Unit #1614 South Crouse AvenueSyracuse11/2/2023
Good Uncle Mobile Unit #2614 South Crouse AvenueSyracuse11/2/2023
Head Start Program175 Hudson StreetSyracuse11/2/2023
Holy Cow Cheese Steak & Fish Fry3 North StreetMarcellus11/2/2023
Hops Spot (The)116 Walton StreetSyracuse10/30/2023
Ice Cream Sandwich (The)2 East Main StreetMarcellus11/3/2023
Immaculate Conception Church- Pompey7386 Academy StreetPompey10/31/2023
King David’s Fayetteville317 Towne DriveManlius10/30/2023
Little Caesars307 West Manlius StreetDewitt10/30/2023
Little Mac’s Pizzeria1621 Grant BoulevardSyracuse11/2/2023
Mandana Inn1937 West Lake RoadSkaneateles11/3/2023
Marcellus Lanes4325 Slate Hill RoadMarcellus11/3/2023
New Century (The)518 Kirkpatrick StreetSyracuse11/2/2023
ONCO Fermentations397 Ny-281, Suite OTully11/2/2023
Papas To Go18 West Main StreetMarcellus11/2/2023
Popeye’s Restaurant3609 Brewerton RoadSalina11/2/2023
PressRoom Pub220 Herald PlaceSyracuse10/30/2023
Red Rooster Pub (The)4618 Jordan RoadSkaneateles10/31/2023
Rescue Mission Alliance148 Gifford StreetSyracuse11/3/2023
Riseform Brewing4 East Main StreetMarcellus11/3/2023
Starbucks #588833475 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt11/2/2023
Subway19 North StreetMarcellus11/3/2023
Syracuse Chengtu6430 Kirkville RoadDewitt11/2/2023
Tha Spot7249 West State Fair BoulevardVan Buren10/31/2023
Thee Diner6043 State Route 31Cicero11/3/2023
Toast (The)5962 Route 31Clay10/31/2023
Tropical Smoothie Cafe7987 Brewerton RoadCicero11/1/2023
Twin Trees104 Highbridge StreetManlius11/2/2023
Utica Pizza Co.628 South Main StreetClay11/3/2023
Vietnamese Noodle House3801 Milton AvenueCamillus11/1/2023