SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of Aug. 20-26.

One food service failed inspection:

Failures:

Great Wall – 5962 State Route 31, #11, Cicero

Read to see how the establishment failed in detail below.

Great Wall

Great Wall had 10 violations, three in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources

The inspector found approximately one pound of packaged raw sausage stored next to about two to three pounds of packaged cooked diced pork in the walk-in cooler. This was corrected and the raw sausage was moved to the shelf storing raw meats.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found seven to eight egg rolls in the flip-top cooler at 60 degrees Fahrenheit sitting in a bowl above the level of the rest of the containers, and not in a proper location. According to the owner, they were put in a cooler on the cook line for convenience from the walk-in cooler about 45 minutes to an hour before the inspector arrived. This was corrected and the owner returned them to the walk-in cooler.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found approximately one cup of minced garlic in oil on the cook line at room temperature (77 degrees Fahrenheit) which was there for an undetermined amount of time. This was corrected and the garlic and oil was voluntarily discarded.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found a cleaver stored in a seam between several counters, and not a sanitary location.

Food not protected in general: The inspector noticed that single service items were being used as scoops in bulk foods and lacked handles.

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted several shelves were covered with cardboard which is not a smooth and easily cleanable surface.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the table-mounted can opener blade wasn’t clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted that some floor areas, primarily under tables and equipment, weren’t clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the vent hood and vent hood filters and Ansul line had grease accumulation.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted that the premises of the restaurant were littered, the storage was disorganized and food storage was in multiple locations. There was also unused equipment, packaging material, and furniture throughout.

Many locations passed their inspections between Aug. 20-26

You can see the entire list below.

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.