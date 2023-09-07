SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of Aug. 20-26.
One food service failed inspection:
Failures:
- Great Wall – 5962 State Route 31, #11, Cicero
Read to see how the establishment failed in detail below.
Great Wall
Great Wall had 10 violations, three in critical condition.
Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources
The inspector found approximately one pound of packaged raw sausage stored next to about two to three pounds of packaged cooked diced pork in the walk-in cooler. This was corrected and the raw sausage was moved to the shelf storing raw meats.
Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.
The inspector found seven to eight egg rolls in the flip-top cooler at 60 degrees Fahrenheit sitting in a bowl above the level of the rest of the containers, and not in a proper location. According to the owner, they were put in a cooler on the cook line for convenience from the walk-in cooler about 45 minutes to an hour before the inspector arrived. This was corrected and the owner returned them to the walk-in cooler.
Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.
The inspector found approximately one cup of minced garlic in oil on the cook line at room temperature (77 degrees Fahrenheit) which was there for an undetermined amount of time. This was corrected and the garlic and oil was voluntarily discarded.
Food not protected in general: The inspector found a cleaver stored in a seam between several counters, and not a sanitary location.
Food not protected in general: The inspector noticed that single service items were being used as scoops in bulk foods and lacked handles.
Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted several shelves were covered with cardboard which is not a smooth and easily cleanable surface.
Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the table-mounted can opener blade wasn’t clean.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted that some floor areas, primarily under tables and equipment, weren’t clean.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the vent hood and vent hood filters and Ansul line had grease accumulation.
Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted that the premises of the restaurant were littered, the storage was disorganized and food storage was in multiple locations. There was also unused equipment, packaging material, and furniture throughout.
Many locations passed their inspections between Aug. 20-26
You can see the entire list below.
Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.
|Abbott Farms
|3275 Cold Springs Road
|Lysander
|8/23/2023
|BG1
|1 West Genesee Street
|Lysander
|8/23/2023
|Bleu Monkey Cafe
|163 Marshall Street
|Syracuse
|8/25/2023
|Bosco’s at the Fair
|581 State Fair Boulevard
|Geddes
|8/23/2023
|Brasserie (The)
|200 Township Boulevard, Suite 20
|Camillus
|8/25/2023
|Christiano’s Kitchen
|4320 Forestbrook Drive
|Onondaga County
|8/21/2023
|Cuse Catch & Grill
|201 Wolf Street
|Syracuse
|8/24/2023
|Daniella’s Fresh Seafood and Pasta H
|581 State Fair Boulevard
|Geddes
|8/23/2023
|Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
|246 West Willow Street
|Syracuse
|8/21/2023
|JD Pizza and Grill
|153 Ainsley Drive
|Syracuse
|8/22/2023
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|7601 Oswego Road
|Clay
|8/21/2023
|Lin Li’s Chinese Restaurant
|5501 Bartell Road, #2
|Cicero
|8/25/2023
|Little Caesars
|5501 Bartell Road
|Cicero
|8/25/2023
|Little Caesars
|709 North Main Street
|Clay
|8/23/2023
|New Long Cheng Take Out
|1001 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|8/22/2023
|NYS Maple Producers’ Association
|581 State Fair Boulevard
|Geddes
|8/23/2023
|Paradise Companies of New York
|581 State Fair Boulevard
|Geddes
|8/23/2023
|Rosie’s Corner
|9689 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|8/25/2023
|Sal’s Pizza & Restaurant
|41 East Genesee Street
|Lysander
|8/23/2023
|Spaghetti Warehouse Restaurant (The)
|689 North Clinton Street
|Syracuse
|8/24/2023
|Starbucks #56223
|7918 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|8/23/2023
|Suds Factory Courtside Grill
|581 State Fair Boulevard
|Geddes
|8/23/2023
|Syracuse Hillel
|102 Walnut Place
|Syracuse
|8/25/2023
|Wings Over Syracuse
|900 Butternut Street
|Syracuse
|8/24/2023