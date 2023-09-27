ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection for restaurants checked during the week of Sept. 10-16.

One restaurant failed its inspection:

  • Touch of Broadway Delicatessen – 6812 Manlius Center Road, East Syracuse

Read below to see how the establishment failed its inspection.

Touch of Broadway Delicatessen

Touch of Broadway Delicatessen had 11 violations, two of which were critical violations.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources.

The inspector noted a small gas can and other chemicals stored on a table with clean pots in the rear storage room. This was corrected and the chemicals and gas can were removed.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector noted eight pieces of cheesecake were being stored at 54 degrees Fahrenheit in a desert display cooler. The desert cooler was not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous foods at 45 degrees Fahrenheit or below as required. This was corrected and the pieces were discarded.

Violation: Food not protected in general.

The inspector noted a fly strip hung above flour and near a commercial mixer.

Violation: Food not protected in general

The inspector noted some coolers lacked thermometers.

Violation: Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils.

The bottom of a small reach-in cooler at the end of the cookline was lined with cardboard and was not smooth and easily cleanable.

Violation: Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils (found three times).

The inspector noted bulk dressing containers in a walk-in cooler had mold growth. The wire shelving in the walk-in cooler was not clean and had mold growth. The interior of a small reach-in cooler at the end of the cook line was not clean.

Violation: Inadequate insect/rodent control.

Fruit flies were found in a rear storage/prep room.

Violation: Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities (found two times).

The inspector noted the floors around and under equipment, especially around the cook line were not clean. The wall behind the three-bay sink had mold growth.

Many locations passed their inspection between Sept 10-16.

You can see the entire list below.

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.

Clam Bar (The)3914 Brewerton RoadClay
Delphi Falls Fire Department2260 Oran-Delphi RoadPompey
Hearth Management @ Franciscan Villa6900 Buckley RoadSalina
Rosalie’s Food Truck841 West Genesee StreetSkaneateles
Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater – Concession Tents490 Restoration WayGeddes
Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater – Beverage Concession Tents490 Restoration WayGeddes
Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater – Concession Bldgs490 Restoration WayGeddes
Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater – Main Kitchen490 Restoration WayGeddes
Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater – Mobile  Kitchen490 Restoration WayGeddes
Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater – Mobile  Kitchen 2490 Restoration WayGeddes
Bailey’s Dairy Treats7100 South Salina StreetOnondaga
Bella Domani Catering & Banquets5988 East Taft RoadCicero
Blaze Pizza5743 Widewaters ParkwayDewitt
Brancato’s Catering400 Buckley RoadSalina
Brazen Cafe725 Irving AvenueSyracuse
Brick House Cafe (The)9570 Brewerton RoadCicero
Brooklyn Pickle (The)2222 Burnet AvenueSyracuse
Byblos Street Grill Food Truck223 North Clinton StreetSyracuse
Cafe @ Moon1 Forestry DriveGeddes
Cake Shop of Central New York (The)35 Fennell StreetSkaneateles
Cardano’s Pizza & Wings2608 Lodi StreetSyracuse
Chicken Bandit (The)6070 Donnybrook DriveCicero
China Express9763 Destiny Usa DriveSyracuse
Dailey’s Pour House9686 Brewerton RoadCicero
Daily Diner Mobile Unit6491 Collamer RoadDewitt
Dunkin Donuts3915 South Salina StreetSyracuse
Empire Buffet3179 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt
Feed Your Belly6491 Collamer RoadOnondaga County
Food Consultants @OCC Gordon Student4584 West Seneca TurnpikeOnondaga
Food Consultants @OCC Mawhinney Hall4584 West Seneca TurnpikeOnondaga
Food Consultants Inc @ OCC SRC Arena4584 West Seneca TurnpikeOnondaga
Gildas12 West Genesee StreetSkaneateles
Goal Tenders Food and Beverage2700 James StreetSyracuse
Gong Cha317-321 South Franklin StreetSyracuse
Hope Cafe444 East Genesee Street, Ste 100Syracuse
Hope Café550 Harrison StreetSyracuse
Hot Pot Lulu713 South Crouse Avenue, Suite 2Syracuse
Lacis Tapas304 Hawley AvenueSyracuse
LeMoyne College – Concessions1419 Salt Springs RoadDewitt
LeMoyne College – Dolphin Den1419 Salt Springs RoadDewitt
LeMoyne College – La Casse Dining Center1419 Salt Springs RoadDewitt
Marcellus High School Booster Concessions1 Mustang HillMarcellus
Mario’s Bakery505 North Main StreetCicero
McDonald’s1804 Teall AvenueSyracuse
Mojo Mochi Donut317-321 South Franklin StreetSyracuse
North Star Nutrition628 South Main Street, Suite 10Clay
OCC Foodservice Curriculum4585 West Seneca TurnpikeOnondaga
Orange Asian Cafe713 South Crouse Avenue, Suite 1Syracuse
Palace On James2378-90 James StreetSyracuse
Pascarella’s Bakery Catering400 Buckley RoadSalina
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Villa Scalabrini Apartments825 East Willow StreetSyracuse
Redwood Diner121 East Manlius StreetDewitt
Rosalie’s Cucina841 West Genesee StreetSkaneateles
Skaneateles Youth Football Concessions45 East Elizabeth StreetSkaneateles
Soup R Salads308 South Warren StreetSyracuse
Southside Wings4421 South Salina StreetSyracuse
St. Michael’s Lutheran Church5108 West Genesee StreetCamillus
Tommy’s Bar and Grill625 Wolf StreetSyracuse
Trailhead Cafe1 Forestry DriveGeddes
Trappers Pizza Pub5950 Butternut DriveDewitt
Wunderbar201 South West StreetSyracuse
Yo Burrito! Food Truck6491 Collamer RoadOnondaga County