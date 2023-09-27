ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection for restaurants checked during the week of Sept. 10-16.

One restaurant failed its inspection:

Touch of Broadway Delicatessen – 6812 Manlius Center Road, East Syracuse

Read below to see how the establishment failed its inspection.

Touch of Broadway Delicatessen

Touch of Broadway Delicatessen had 11 violations, two of which were critical violations.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources.

The inspector noted a small gas can and other chemicals stored on a table with clean pots in the rear storage room. This was corrected and the chemicals and gas can were removed.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector noted eight pieces of cheesecake were being stored at 54 degrees Fahrenheit in a desert display cooler. The desert cooler was not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous foods at 45 degrees Fahrenheit or below as required. This was corrected and the pieces were discarded.

Violation: Food not protected in general.

The inspector noted a fly strip hung above flour and near a commercial mixer.

Violation: Food not protected in general

The inspector noted some coolers lacked thermometers.

Violation: Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils.

The bottom of a small reach-in cooler at the end of the cookline was lined with cardboard and was not smooth and easily cleanable.

Violation: Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils (found three times).

The inspector noted bulk dressing containers in a walk-in cooler had mold growth. The wire shelving in the walk-in cooler was not clean and had mold growth. The interior of a small reach-in cooler at the end of the cook line was not clean.

Violation: Inadequate insect/rodent control.

Fruit flies were found in a rear storage/prep room.

Violation: Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities (found two times).

The inspector noted the floors around and under equipment, especially around the cook line were not clean. The wall behind the three-bay sink had mold growth.

Many locations passed their inspection between Sept 10-16.

You can see the entire list below.

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.