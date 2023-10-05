ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection for restaurants checked during the week of Sept. 18 through 23.

One restaurant failed its inspection:

Sbarro at Carousel Center – 9612 Destiny Usa Drive, Fc-06, Syracuse

Read below to see how the establishment failed its inspection.

Sbarro at Carousel Center

Sbarro had 10 violations, two of which were in critical condition.

Critical Violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources:

The inspector found a large quantity of pesticide powder in the corner of the steam area in the kitchen. It was applied by a licensed pest control, but it was not contained to a small area.

Critical Violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods:

The inspector found a tomato cucumber salad out on the front line for service, at 67 degrees Fahrenheit. They were out for over one hour, and it was determined that the cooler had not been turned on in the morning. The half pan of salad was voluntarily discarded, and restocked with fresh produce once the temperature came down.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found a single serve portion cup used as a scoop and stored in spices of the reach-in portion of the pizza cooler.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector found employees preparing and serving food without hair restraints.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found wire shelving in walk-in cooler not clean, with food debris build-up.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the floor drain beneath the single-bay prep-sink was not maintained, and needed to be cleaned out.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the handwashing sink at the front service counter was out of order. There was one available at the other set of double doors from the front counter, in the meantime, while the front one was being repaired.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: Live and dead cockroaches found at:

Three bay sink

Floors

Walls

In the hot warer heater

In the floors and walls by boxed soda stand

In the walls and corner by the steamer, beneath the hood in the back

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found holes in the baseboard, plastic boards on the walls that is pulling away form the walls, plastic stuck on the baseboard that is pulling away from the walls, which is from the harborage of insects.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found edges throughout the establishment were not clean, with food accumulation noted, with solids and liquids.

Many locations passed their inspection between Sept 18-23.

You can see the entire list below.

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.