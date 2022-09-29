HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Peanut butter and cereal lovers, rejoice!

Reese’s says it has “looked within” for a new product to satisfy both.

The Hershey Company on Thursday announced the debut of Reese’s Big Cups stuffed with Reese’s Puffs — a combination of its peanut butter cup with its Reese’s Puffs cereal — saying it’s going to be a “game changer.”

“We knew the ultimate mashup was already within Reese’s universe, so we made it happen,” said Henry Hancock, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s, calling the new candy “next level” and saying the company is “taking chocolate and peanut butter fandom to a new stratosphere.”

The new addition joins other Reese’s offerings such as the Reese’s Big Cup with Potato Chips Peanut Butter Cup, the Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Peanut Butter Cups, and Reese’s With Pretzels, among others.

The new Big Cup candy is set to hit store shelves in November.