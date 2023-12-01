ILION, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Remington Arms, the oldest gunmaker in America, has announced that they will close their doors in March, 2024. The United Mine Workers Union, who represents workers at the Ilion plant have confirmed that.

The company was created by Eli Remington in 1816 and has operated its plant in Ilion for nearly two centuries. It has not always been smooth sailing. Twice in this century the company has gone into bankruptcy and in July, 2020, was broken up in an auction. The Ilion operation, manufacturing shotguns and rifles, was acquired by the Roundhill Group. Roundhill operated the Ilion operation under the name of RemArms.

This past summer, the union and RemArms reached an agreement on a new three year contract.

United Mine Workers of America International President Cecil Roberts released this statement about the Ilion situation.

“It is extremely disappointing to hear that RemArms LLC is closing its Ilion plant. The workers in Ilion enabled RemArms to rise from the ashes of the Remington Arms bankruptcy in 2020-21. Without these workers and their dedication to producing the best firearms in the world, this company simply would not exist. “Our members, the community, local political leaders and the UMWA worked tirelessly to keep this facility open and to return the workers to the jobs they have had for over 100 years. The RemArms Ilion plant is the birthplace of America’s oldest gunmaker, which first started making guns there in 1816. “This announcement by the company is a slap in the face to all of them. The timing adds insult to injury for those affected. Merry Christmas from RemArms. “The simple fact is that RemArms will never be able to match the experience and dedication of the workers in Central New York, who for generations worked in this plant and kept this company alive. “We urge RemArms LLC to reconsider this decision and explore alternative solutions that would allow the Ilion plant to remain operational. The extensive cleanup for abandoning this plant could potentially cost the town of Ilion and the state of New York a massive amount of money. “As the affected workers and their families face an uncertain future, the UMWA rallies behind them, offering support and solidarity. The UMWA is committed to exploring all legal avenues to keep these union jobs where they belong, in Ilion, New York. Together, we will continue to fight for justice and the preservation of their jobs.” United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) International President Cecil E. Roberts

Businesses who plan large layoffs are required to notify the New York State Department of Labor with a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice. RemArms has not yet done that.