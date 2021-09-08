Residents could eat more chicken as another Chick-fil-A is planned for Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hey chicken lovers! The popular fast-food chain Chick-fil-A is looking to place a restaurant at the current location of the Brick House Tavern + Tap on Troy-Schenectady Road.

Another Chick-fil-A location planned for the Capital Region and this time it’s in Colonie. The site would be near the Panera Bread and Applebee’s at the Latham Farms Plaza.

The popular chain has been scooping the 5,000-square-foot property for months.

They are also eyeing the space in Clifton Park where Pier 1 Imports used to be on Clifton Park Center Road.

Some are jumping for joy about it.

“I drive an hour and forty-five minutes to Chicopee, Massachusetts to get $45 worth of Chick-fil-A,” said Jarrah Jerdo.

The Colonie Town Planning Board met on Tuesday night to discus the proposal. Bohler Engineering presented the sketch plan of the proposal that demolishes the existing building and constructs a 5,000 square foot fast-food restaurant with outdoor seating and drive-through.

They also went over the fast-food chain site plan application and the use permit for the drive thru.

The project fits the zoning requirements at the Brick House Tavern, but it is still in the early staged of the planning process.

Members of the Colonie Town Board says their only concern would be the increase in traffic and congestion.

“It would accommodate a double lane drive through, with outdoor dining and approximately 60 or 70 seats inside the restaurant with 20-24 outdoor seats,” said Tim Freitag, Project Manager of Bohler Engineering.

Jarrah Jerdo says she is excited to no longer drive hours away or buy a boarding pass in the Albany International Airport to order her Chick-fil-A favorites.

“My friend and I will travel out of town like once a week to go get it. We rack up a huge bill because she loves it so much. It’s unavailable in a lot places, so I think that’s why it’s so popular,” said Jerdo.

The fast-food chain says for the Colonie location they are looking to hire 120-140 new local employees.

The application is being reviewed at the Town of Colonie. If approved the restaurant would likely open within six months if it receives planning board approval, according to the project documents.