SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked from Dec. 24 through Dec. 30.

One food service received an unsatisfactory inspection:

Unsatisfactory:

Vali’s Golden Apple Restaurant – 4693 US Route 20, Lafayette

Read to see how the establishment received an unsatisfactory inspection in detail below.

Vali’s Golden Apple Restaurant

Vali’s Golden Apple Restaurant had three violations, none in critical condition.

Food not protected in general: The inspector noted that there were two cases of product stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer.

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the walk-in freezer door and the door seal were in poor repair with a significant ice build-up surrounding the door.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found evidence of an active rodent infestation as rodent droppings were found in the following areas:

Shelving in the walk-in cooler in the bar area

On food storage shelving in the rear dry storage

In the basement area

The inspector then instructed the restaurant to contact a licensed pest control operator to address the infestation. The areas affected were also cleaned and sanitized and reinspection was required.

Many locations passed their inspections between Dec. 24 through Dec. 30.

You can see the entire list below.

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.