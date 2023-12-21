SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked from Dec. 3 through Dec. 9.

One food service failed its inspection.

Failures:

  • Billy Beez – 9090 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse

In detail below, read how the establishment failed inspection.

Billy Beez

Billy Beez had two violations, with one in critical condition.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods

The inspector noted that the double-door cooler was operating at 78 degrees Fahrenheit.

The inspector then instructed the employees to throw out the following foods upon discovery that their temperatures were at 78 degrees Fahrenheit:

  • Two bags of sliced pepperoni
  • Two large bags of chicken tenders
  • Two bags of nacho cheese
  • One pizza

The employees told the inspector that the cooler had not been reliable for the past few months, and had been fixed several times, the most recent was the week before the inspector came.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted that the interior of the microwave oven wasn’t clean.

Many locations passed their inspections between Dec. 3 through Dec. 9.

You can see the entire list below.

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.

Alto Cinco524-526 Westcott StreetSyracuse12/6/2023
Amici’s Gathering Lounge2710 James StreetSyracuse12/6/2023
Aramark Cafe @ Lockheed Martin – Bld497 Electronics ParkwaySalina12/8/2023
Aramark Cafe @ Lockheed Martin – EP5497 Electronics ParkwaySalina12/8/2023
Asian Cafe Chuan701 South Crouse AvenueSyracuse12/7/2023
Boys & Girls Club of Syracuse212 Vanburen StreetSyracuse12/6/2023
Brewerton Fire Department9625 Route 11Cicero12/5/2023
Brooklyn Pickle7175 Buckley RoadSalina12/5/2023
Bull & Bear Firegrill Catering6491 Collamer RoadDewitt12/4/2023
Cafe Bella Luna (The)9633 Brewerton RoadCicero12/7/2023
Chengtu6430 Kirkville RoadDewitt12/5/2023
Chili’s Grill & Bar3691 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt12/6/2023
Clinton Square Ice Rink Concession2 Clinton SquareSyracuse12/4/2023
Dang’s Cafe1828 Butternut StreetSyracuse12/6/2023
Dp Dough315 South Clinton StreetSyracuse12/5/2023
Eden Hospitality118 East Genesee StreetSyracuse12/6/2023
Food Bank of CNY @ Boys & Girls Club212 Van Buren StreetSyracuse12/6/2023
Happy Star243 East Main StreetElbridge12/6/2023
Hope Cafe550 Harrison StreetSyracuse12/7/2023
Ji-Woo’s Korean Seoul Food, LLC8140 Brewerton RoadCicero12/7/2023
KFC/Taco Bell1055 7th North StreetSalina12/5/2023
Knoxie’s Pub7088 Cherry Valley TurnpikePompey12/7/2023
Lobster Babe466 Westcott StreetSyracuse12/4/2023
McDonald’s of Lafayette5961 US Route 20Lafayette12/7/2023
McDonalds of Western Lights4733 Onondaga BoulevardGeddes12/5/2023
Nottingham (The)1301 Nottingham RoadDewitt12/6/2023
Oompa Loompyas Mobile Unit Commissar212 Van Buren StreetSyracuse12/6/2023
Orbis Lounge134 East Genesee StreetSyracuse12/5/2023
Parkrose Estates7251 Janus Park DriveClay12/5/2023
Penny (The)321 West Fayette StreetSyracuse12/7/2023
Phoebe’s Restaurant900 East Genesee StreetSyracuse12/7/2023
Pies Guys Pizzeria & Fish Fry (The)3333 Milton AvenueCamillus12/5/2023
Rice Box650 James StreetSyracuse12/4/2023
Robbie T’s Pizza4625 North StreetDewitt12/7/2023
Salt City Bread8240 Cazenovia RoadManlius12/6/2023
Sandy & Sons Kitchen201 East Manlius StreetDewitt12/7/2023
School and Vine Kitchen & Bar4621 Barker Hill RoadOnondaga12/6/2023
Skaneateles Varsity Basketball Conce49 East Elizabeth StreetSkaneateles12/6/2023
Stingers Pizza Pub4500 Pewter Lane, Building 3Manlius12/7/2023
SU Graham Dining CenterMt Olympus DriveSyracuse12/6/2023
SU JunctionMt Olympus DriveSyracuse12/6/2023
SU Shaw Dining Center775 Comstock AvenueSyracuse12/6/2023
Subway5500 Bartell RoadCicero12/7/2023
Sweet Frog8063 Brewerton RoadCicero12/4/2023
Talking Cursive Brewing Company301 Erie Boulevard WestSyracuse12/6/2023
Thai Flavor2863 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse12/4/2023
Tully’s Good Times7838 Brewerton RoadCicero12/4/2023
US Foods158 West Fayette StreetSyracuse12/7/2023
Wayside Pub101 West Main StreetElbridge12/6/2023