SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked from Dec. 3 through Dec. 9.

One food service failed its inspection.

Failures:

Billy Beez – 9090 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse

In detail below, read how the establishment failed inspection.

Billy Beez

Billy Beez had two violations, with one in critical condition.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods

The inspector noted that the double-door cooler was operating at 78 degrees Fahrenheit.

The inspector then instructed the employees to throw out the following foods upon discovery that their temperatures were at 78 degrees Fahrenheit:

Two bags of sliced pepperoni

Two large bags of chicken tenders

Two bags of nacho cheese

One pizza

The employees told the inspector that the cooler had not been reliable for the past few months, and had been fixed several times, the most recent was the week before the inspector came.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted that the interior of the microwave oven wasn’t clean.

Many locations passed their inspections between Dec. 3 through Dec. 9.

You can see the entire list below.

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.