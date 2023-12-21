SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked from Dec. 3 through Dec. 9.
One food service failed its inspection.
Failures:
- Billy Beez – 9090 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse
In detail below, read how the establishment failed inspection.
Billy Beez
Billy Beez had two violations, with one in critical condition.
Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods
The inspector noted that the double-door cooler was operating at 78 degrees Fahrenheit.
The inspector then instructed the employees to throw out the following foods upon discovery that their temperatures were at 78 degrees Fahrenheit:
- Two bags of sliced pepperoni
- Two large bags of chicken tenders
- Two bags of nacho cheese
- One pizza
The employees told the inspector that the cooler had not been reliable for the past few months, and had been fixed several times, the most recent was the week before the inspector came.
Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted that the interior of the microwave oven wasn’t clean.
Many locations passed their inspections between Dec. 3 through Dec. 9.
You can see the entire list below.
Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.
|Alto Cinco
|524-526 Westcott Street
|Syracuse
|12/6/2023
|Amici’s Gathering Lounge
|2710 James Street
|Syracuse
|12/6/2023
|Aramark Cafe @ Lockheed Martin – Bld
|497 Electronics Parkway
|Salina
|12/8/2023
|Aramark Cafe @ Lockheed Martin – EP5
|497 Electronics Parkway
|Salina
|12/8/2023
|Asian Cafe Chuan
|701 South Crouse Avenue
|Syracuse
|12/7/2023
|Boys & Girls Club of Syracuse
|212 Vanburen Street
|Syracuse
|12/6/2023
|Brewerton Fire Department
|9625 Route 11
|Cicero
|12/5/2023
|Brooklyn Pickle
|7175 Buckley Road
|Salina
|12/5/2023
|Bull & Bear Firegrill Catering
|6491 Collamer Road
|Dewitt
|12/4/2023
|Cafe Bella Luna (The)
|9633 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|12/7/2023
|Chengtu
|6430 Kirkville Road
|Dewitt
|12/5/2023
|Chili’s Grill & Bar
|3691 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|12/6/2023
|Clinton Square Ice Rink Concession
|2 Clinton Square
|Syracuse
|12/4/2023
|Dang’s Cafe
|1828 Butternut Street
|Syracuse
|12/6/2023
|Dp Dough
|315 South Clinton Street
|Syracuse
|12/5/2023
|Eden Hospitality
|118 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|12/6/2023
|Food Bank of CNY @ Boys & Girls Club
|212 Van Buren Street
|Syracuse
|12/6/2023
|Happy Star
|243 East Main Street
|Elbridge
|12/6/2023
|Hope Cafe
|550 Harrison Street
|Syracuse
|12/7/2023
|Ji-Woo’s Korean Seoul Food, LLC
|8140 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|12/7/2023
|KFC/Taco Bell
|1055 7th North Street
|Salina
|12/5/2023
|Knoxie’s Pub
|7088 Cherry Valley Turnpike
|Pompey
|12/7/2023
|Lobster Babe
|466 Westcott Street
|Syracuse
|12/4/2023
|McDonald’s of Lafayette
|5961 US Route 20
|Lafayette
|12/7/2023
|McDonalds of Western Lights
|4733 Onondaga Boulevard
|Geddes
|12/5/2023
|Nottingham (The)
|1301 Nottingham Road
|Dewitt
|12/6/2023
|Oompa Loompyas Mobile Unit Commissar
|212 Van Buren Street
|Syracuse
|12/6/2023
|Orbis Lounge
|134 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|12/5/2023
|Parkrose Estates
|7251 Janus Park Drive
|Clay
|12/5/2023
|Penny (The)
|321 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|12/7/2023
|Phoebe’s Restaurant
|900 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|12/7/2023
|Pies Guys Pizzeria & Fish Fry (The)
|3333 Milton Avenue
|Camillus
|12/5/2023
|Rice Box
|650 James Street
|Syracuse
|12/4/2023
|Robbie T’s Pizza
|4625 North Street
|Dewitt
|12/7/2023
|Salt City Bread
|8240 Cazenovia Road
|Manlius
|12/6/2023
|Sandy & Sons Kitchen
|201 East Manlius Street
|Dewitt
|12/7/2023
|School and Vine Kitchen & Bar
|4621 Barker Hill Road
|Onondaga
|12/6/2023
|Skaneateles Varsity Basketball Conce
|49 East Elizabeth Street
|Skaneateles
|12/6/2023
|Stingers Pizza Pub
|4500 Pewter Lane, Building 3
|Manlius
|12/7/2023
|SU Graham Dining Center
|Mt Olympus Drive
|Syracuse
|12/6/2023
|SU Junction
|Mt Olympus Drive
|Syracuse
|12/6/2023
|SU Shaw Dining Center
|775 Comstock Avenue
|Syracuse
|12/6/2023
|Subway
|5500 Bartell Road
|Cicero
|12/7/2023
|Sweet Frog
|8063 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|12/4/2023
|Talking Cursive Brewing Company
|301 Erie Boulevard West
|Syracuse
|12/6/2023
|Thai Flavor
|2863 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|12/4/2023
|Tully’s Good Times
|7838 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|12/4/2023
|US Foods
|158 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|12/7/2023
|Wayside Pub
|101 West Main Street
|Elbridge
|12/6/2023