ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its weekly inspections report for restaurants checked during the week of Oct. 8 through Oct. 14.

One food service failed their inspection:

  • J & M Restaurant & Deli – 14 West Main Street, Marcellus

J & M Restaurant & Deli

J & M Restaurant & Deli had 13 violations, with three in critical condition.

Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources (critical): The inspector found a container of sliced mushrooms, stored in a small reach-in cooler below the service counter with spoiled contents and leaking onto the shelving below.

This was corrected. The container was discarded and shelving cleaned.

Foods not protected from contamination, temperatures not measured (critical): The inspector found a plastic container of raw chicken stored on a shelf above packaged deli meat, and cheese in upright reach-in cooler across from the three-bay sink.

This was corrected. The meats and cheeses were moved to a higher shelf.

Foods not protected from contamination, temperatures not measured (critical): The inspector found the operator was unable to locate probe/metal-stem type thermometer.

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found plastic squeeze bottle containing water found with contents not labeled.

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found in-use utensils used for scooping potentially hazardous foods stored in standing water at 69.3 degrees Fahrenheit.

This was corrected. The water was discarded and the utensils were removed from the sink. The inspector discussed proper storage options with the operator.

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found cases of single serve service soup containers, a case of single service salad containers and an open box of plastic single service containers stored on the floor in the kitchen.

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found the reach-in cooler below the service counter and the reach-in cooler across from the three-bay sink lacked thermometers during the time of inspection.

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found a package of raw beef steaks thawing on the counter at the time of inspection.

This was corrected, and the steaks were moved to the reach-in cooler to thaw.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers:

The inspector found the operator lacked a hair restraint during food handling activities.

Improper cleaning, washing, and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found a wet wiping cloth on the service counter.

The cloth was removed, and the inspector discussed setting up a sanitizer buck for wiping cloth storage.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls:

The inspector found the hand wash sink in the kitchen to be obstructed at the time of inspection.

This was corrected. An open bag of raw chicken was removed from the hand wash sink, and the inspector discussed with the operator that the hand wash sink must remain accessible at all times during operation to promote frequent hand washing.

Inadequate insect/rodent control:

The inspector found:

  • Flies in the kitchen area
  • Empty reach-in cooler/freezer unit stored, and not clean with insects and larvae found on the interior surfaces
  • Insects noted crawling on the exterior of the cooler, and on the (empty) cloth shopping/storage bags stored immediately adjacent to the reach-in cooler
  • Evidence of insect activity (carcasses) on counter surface below portable fryer units

The operator contacted a pest control service provider and scheduled immediate service for
the following day between 12-4 p.m. The operator stated that the reach-in cooler is expected to be removed from the establishment that day. The cloth shopping bags were removed and discarded. Onondaga County Health Department (OCHD) representative recommended the operator voluntarily close to allow for the reach-in cooler to be removed, the kitchen area cleaned, and for inspection and treatment by the pest control service provider. OCHD representative will return to assess.

Inadequate insect/rodent control:

The inspector found two fly strips hanging in the kitchen area above the sink/counter area, and adjacent to food storage rack.

This was corrected, and the strips were discarded.

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:

FACILITYADDRESSLOCATIONDATE
American Legion Post #1832 Mattydale2718 Lemoyne AvenueSalina10/12/2023
American Legion Valley Post 1468110 Academy StreetSyracuse10/10/2023
Arby’s Restaurant #1263813 Brewerton RoadSalina10/9/2023
Arctic Island210 West Seneca TurnpikeSyracuse10/10/2023
Bailiwick Market and Cafe441 Route 5Elbridge10/10/2023
Bellevue Country Club1901 Glenwood AvenueSyracuse10/11/2023
Big Dip216 North Main StreetClay10/10/2023
Birria Quesatacos SYR435 North Salina StreetSyracuse10/9/2023
BrewGrub Commissary435 North Salina StreetSyracuse10/9/2023
Chili’s Grill & Bar3954 State Route 31Clay10/10/2023
China Kin of Bridgeport7915 Route 298Cicero10/10/2023
Cicero United Methodist Church8416 Brewerton RoadCicero10/9/2023
Daily Bakery House, Inc.1449 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse10/10/2023
Dee’s Diner1900 Brewerton RoadSalina10/13/2023
Dunkin Donuts2851 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse10/13/2023
Dunkin Donuts8010 State Route 31Cicero10/10/2023
Elbita’s Cocina Commissary435 North Salina StreetSyracuse10/9/2023
Elbridge Plaza Restaurant243 East Main StreetElbridge10/10/2023
Familia Pizza8007 State Route 31Cicero10/10/2023
Fayetteville Manlius Rod & Gun Club4545 Whetstone RoadManlius10/10/2023
Five Guys3179 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt10/11/2023
Hassan’s Halal Soul Food Commissary435 North Salina StreetSyracuse10/9/2023
Hinsdale Volunteer Fire Department113 Malden RoadSalina10/13/2023
Hometown Memory Szechuan Cuisine124 Headson DriveSyracuse10/10/2023
Immanuel Lutheran Church4947 State Route 31Clay10/10/2023
Inizio435 North Salina StreetSyracuse10/9/2023
J&J BBQ Katering Commissary4383 Route 31Clay10/10/2023
James Geddes Apartments312 Gifford StreetSyracuse10/12/2023
Jillie Dogs Commissary435 North Salina StreetSyracuse10/9/2023
Johnny Gee’s BBQ & Catering Commissa435 North Salina StreetSyracuse10/9/2023
Jus Sum Jazz Lounge1965 West Fayette StreetSyracuse10/9/2023
Kirkville Fire CompanyKirkville Road NorthManlius10/9/2023
Lei Lei435 North Salina StreetSyracuse10/9/2023
Little Caesars7871 Oswego RoadClay10/10/2023
Maniltha’s Dosa Cart435 North Salina StreetSyracuse10/9/2023
Mariam’s Kitchen Catering Services435 North Salina StreetSyracuse10/9/2023
Northeast Senior Center Nutrition Pr716 Hawley AvenueSyracuse10/13/2023
Northern Pines of Cicero6722 State Route 31Cicero10/9/2023
Nutrition Fix8395 Oswego RoadClay10/10/2023
Panera Bread #11073409 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt10/11/2023
Salt City Smokehouse Commissary435 North Salina StreetSyracuse10/9/2023
Salt City Test Kitchen435 North Salina StreetSyracuse10/9/2023
Saltin’ the City Commissary435 North Salina StreetSyracuse10/9/2023
Samantha’s Treats & Sweets9 Warren StreetTully10/12/2023
Santangelo’s Ristorante673 Old Liverpool RoadSalina10/13/2023
Shifty’s1401 Burnet AvenueSyracuse10/10/2023
Sinbun435 North Salina StreetSyracuse10/9/2023
Skan-Ellus Drive-In1659 Us Route 20 EastSkaneateles10/13/2023
Soulfood Extension (The)435 North Salina StreetSyracuse10/9/2023
SU Newhouse Snack Bar215 University AvenueSyracuse10/13/2023
SU Pages Cafe222 Waverly AvenueSyracuse10/13/2023
SU People’s PlaceHendrick’S ChapelSyracuse10/13/2023
Sunshine’s Coffee Shop6760 North Thompson RoadDewitt10/13/2023
Sweat Bar & Bistro5791 Widewaters ParkwayDewitt10/11/2023
Syr. Microd & Quarter Midget Club581 State Fair BoulevardGeddes10/13/2023
Tasty Chengdu Cafe1113 East Fayette StreetSyracuse10/10/2023
Time 2 Eat Catering435 North Salina StreetSyracuse10/9/2023
Top This Pizza9664 Brewerton RoadCicero10/13/2023
TownePlace Suites – Clay8505 Pepperidge WayClay10/10/2023
Vali’s Golden Apple @ Tanner Valley4040 Tanner RoadOnondaga10/12/2023
VFW Post #3146 Mattydale2000 Lemoyne AvenueSalina10/12/2023
Wendy’s #308/5913260 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt10/9/2023
Who Want Smoke BBQ & Catering435 North Salina StreetSyracuse10/9/2023
Wolf’s Patio Pizza146 Sun Harbor DriveSalina10/13/2023
Zebb’s Deluxe Grill & Bar2803 Brewerton RoadSalina10/12/2023
Zhang Ji Spicy Hot Pot & Fried Skewe1449 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse10/10/2023