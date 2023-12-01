CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — As Christmas approaches, you may be wondering where you can go out to eat for a Christmas meal if you’re not cooking at home. For those planning to venture out this Christmas, NewsChannel 9 has put together a list of restaurants open on Christmas.
CNY restaurants open on Christmas
Turning Stone Resort & Casino
Many of the restaurants at Turning Stone Resort & Casino will be open over the holidays including:
- TS Steakhouse (Open on Dec. 24 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.) (Closed on Dec. 25.)
- Wildflowers (Open on Dec. 24 from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.) (Open on Dec. 25 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.)
- Pino Bianco (Open on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.)
- Emerald Restaurant (Open 24 hours daily and will be operating with their regular schedule on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25)
- The Upstate Tavern (Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25)
- Peach Blossom (Open on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.)
Anyone with questions about restaurants at Turning Stone can call the resort at 800-771-7711.
Eleven Waters
This Syracuse restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve with their full dinner menu. They will also be open on Christmas day for breakfast from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and for dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Inn of the Seasons
Inn of the Seasons be offering Christmas Eve dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. as patrons can enjoy the restaurant’s stately limestone setting.
If you know of any restaurants that will be open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, please let us know below: