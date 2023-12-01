CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — As Christmas approaches, you may be wondering where you can go out to eat for a Christmas meal if you’re not cooking at home. For those planning to venture out this Christmas, NewsChannel 9 has put together a list of restaurants open on Christmas.

CNY restaurants open on Christmas

Turning Stone Resort & Casino

Many of the restaurants at Turning Stone Resort & Casino will be open over the holidays including:

TS Steakhouse (Open on Dec. 24 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.) (Closed on Dec. 25.)

Wildflowers (Open on Dec. 24 from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.) (Open on Dec. 25 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

Pino Bianco (Open on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

Emerald Restaurant (Open 24 hours daily and will be operating with their regular schedule on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25)

The Upstate Tavern (Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25)

Peach Blossom (Open on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

Anyone with questions about restaurants at Turning Stone can call the resort at 800-771-7711.

Eleven Waters

This Syracuse restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve with their full dinner menu. They will also be open on Christmas day for breakfast from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and for dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Inn of the Seasons

Inn of the Seasons be offering Christmas Eve dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. as patrons can enjoy the restaurant’s stately limestone setting.

If you know of any restaurants that will be open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, please let us know below: