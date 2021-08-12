Rite Aid announces seasonal flu vaccine available statewide

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) -- Governor Cuomo's resignation could have an effect on economic development projects. Mayor of Rome Jacqueline Izzo spoke with us about her thoughts on his resignation and what a Hochul administration may look like.

Mayor Izzo tells us that his decision to step down was needed because the government could start to get bogged down in the distraction, and at the end of the day the government needs to function for the people. Izzo does not for see Cuomo's resignation affecting economic development because most projects are underway. Izzo is hopeful for Hochul's administration and feels she is engaged with the community.