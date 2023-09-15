Plattsburgh, NY – A large piece of retail real estate will no longer sit vacant. Ross Dress for Less will open its new location at Champlain Centre in October. The grand opening is set for Saturday, October 7.

Ross is filling the spot that once housed Best Buy. The electronics store closed in October, 2021.

Ross’ business model is to offer clothing and home goods at bargain prices. Champlain Centre Marketing Director Emily Moosman hopes it will boost business across the mall. She says, “We are so excited to welcome Ross Dress For Less to our center. Its going to be a shopping destination. And we are excited for our community, to bring this shopping opportunity to the community.”