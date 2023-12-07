BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We told you Tuesday night about the Route 50 Diner in Ballston Spa closing and being seized by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance from unpaid taxes. There is new hope that the diner that’s fallen behind on tax payments can reopen. NEWS10 has the latest on the efforts to resolve the issue.

“We are closed. I’m sorry, it was seized by the government.” That was what diner manger Ashley Livingstone said to her customers when telling them of the bad news. “I’m so sorry he was such a great guy for the community, for the vets, for everything this guy did,” responded the customer who had tears in her eyes.

When asked what the hardest part of the diner closing was for her Livingstone, she said it was telling her staff and, “not having work three weeks before Christmas, I mean, come on.” She went on to relive the moment she had to hand everything over to the state. “There were about 10 or 12 state workers here police were here there was a locksmith changing this lock.”

We reached out to the taxation department, and they sent us a statement saying, “If the business owner is willing to make a good faith effort to come into compliance with the law that every other restaurant owner must comply with, we’ll work with them to reopen the business.”

Late Wednesday received a receipt from the current owner that says the taxes have been paid. The owners say they are hopeful the diner could reopen shortly, and they can get back to serving the community.

Even the mayor commented on the diner’s strong community bond. “Really, the motif for him was military veterans and community spirit, generally. But he would go out and do a lot of outreach for local veterans, provide a lot of meals for veterans groups locally.”

Michelle Viola-Straight the Executive director of Veterans & Community Housing Coalition says the diner has helped feed over 700 homeless veterans for nearly a decade.

“It’s been a huge asset for our program, and it has filled so many hearts over the years.”

The state confirms that the keys have been handed back over to the owner and sent NEWS10 the following response, “The keys were returned to the business owner. Seizure is typically a last resort and happens only after a long period of non-compliance and non-responsiveness. In this case, the business had a warranted debt of $43,030.36 at the time of the seizure. Not to enforce the law in this regard is unfair to other restaurants in town who are complying with their responsibilities.”