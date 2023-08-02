SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Before Micron’s exhibit at the Museum of Science and Technology opens to the public, NewsChannel 9 is getting an inside look.

The exhibit, funded by and designed in partnership with Micron, opens Thursday, August 3rd. To celebrate, museum admission is free to the public courtesy Micron.

“DECONSTRUCTED” is designed to teach people of all ages about microchip and semiconductor technology

Inside the new exhibit you can do the following:

See the history of memory storage, from floppy disks to modern semiconductor chips

Look inside popular devices like smart phones and a PlayStation 5 to find semiconductors used in real life

Learn how microchips are used in industries of security and military, healthcare and automotive advancement

See simplification of the chip-making process in a robotic display made by Pine Grove Middle School students

The MOST is open Thursday through Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.