Smith & Wesson headquarters leaving Springfield, moving to Tennessee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firearms manufacturer Smith & Wesson announced Thursday that they will be moving their headquarters and a large amount of their operations to Maryville, Tennessee in 2023.

“This has been an extremely difficult and emotional decision for us, but after an exhaustive and thorough analysis, for the continued health and strength of our iconic company, we feel that we have been left with no other alternative,” said Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Smith & Wesson.

Smith said recently proposed legislation in Massachusetts would prevent the company from manufacturing certain firearms in the Commonwealth, which is more than 60 percent of their revenue.

“These bills would prevent Smith & Wesson from manufacturing firearms that are legal in almost every state in America and that are safely used by tens of millions of law-abiding citizens every day exercising their Constitutional 2nd Amendment rights, protecting themselves and their families, and enjoying the shooting sports. While we are hopeful that this arbitrary and damaging legislation will be defeated in this session, these products made up over 60 percent of our revenue last year, and the unfortunate likelihood that such restrictions would be raised again led to a review of the best path forward for Smith & Wesson,” said Smith.

The Springfield location will remain operational but will be reconfigured. Several manufacturing operations will remain in Springfield, including forging, machining, metal finishing and assembling revolvers. Smith & Wesson will still have more than 1,000 employees in the state. The company expects roughly 750 jobs will be relocated from Springfield, Connecticut and Missouri to Maryville, Tennessee.

The company says they will also close facilities in Connecticut and Missouri when they make the move in 2023.

Smith & Wesson has been based in Springfield since 1852.