QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Once again, Halloween comes early – and easy to shop for. Spirit Halloween is back again to a longtime local haunt.

The Halloween costume and decoration emporium Spirit Halloween is back at the Aviation Mall. The store opened for the season on Wednesday at the former Sears location at the mall’s east side, near the food court.

This year, Spirit Halloween is celebrating 40 years in business. To mark the occasion, animatronics on display around the store this year have been assembled into the “Spirit Hallows Cemetery,” a grave array of sights for sale while guests shop for costumes and decorations. The store is also offering its classic roster of Halloween costumes, as well as licensed costumes, including Barbie and DC comics characters.

The location will also be collecting donations for the “Spirit of Children” program. Founded in 2006, the program funds art, music, and other activities in children’s hospitals, to make experiences less scary for kids spending time there.