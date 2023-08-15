TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While the Micron campus is being built on the land of the White Pine Commerce Park, a neighboring business park will be prepared for Micron-related spinoff companies.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday a series of projects, funded by New York State taxpayers, to make sites “shovel ready.”

The strategy is to prepare sites so companies can begin construction immediately, including land clearing, utility installation and access development.

Among the projects is a $325,000 grant to the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency to prepare 104 acres off Caughdenoy Road to develop “White Pine South.”

The Governor’s Office writes: “With Micron’s selection of White Pine Commerce Park for a chip manufacturing site, this site provides a prime location to attract Tier I supply chain companies. The goal is to attract a supply chain campus – including warehouses, manufacturing plants and research and development centers – to support Micron.”

Statewide, nearly $40 million is going to seven projects.