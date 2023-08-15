TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While the Micron campus is being built on the land of the White Pine Commerce Park, a neighboring business park will be prepared for Micron-related spinoff companies.
Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday a series of projects, funded by New York State taxpayers, to make sites “shovel ready.”
The strategy is to prepare sites so companies can begin construction immediately, including land clearing, utility installation and access development.
Among the projects is a $325,000 grant to the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency to prepare 104 acres off Caughdenoy Road to develop “White Pine South.”
The Governor’s Office writes: “With Micron’s selection of White Pine Commerce Park for a chip manufacturing site, this site provides a prime location to attract Tier I supply chain companies. The goal is to attract a supply chain campus – including warehouses, manufacturing plants and research and development centers – to support Micron.”
Statewide, nearly $40 million is going to seven projects.
- Oneida County Industrial Development Agency (Mohawk Valley Edge) – $14 million
The Marcy NanoCenter provides a fully permitted, shovel ready greenfield site on an already established campus. An area has been reserved to build a semiconductor supply-chain campus, which is in high demand due to the established Wolfspeed fab and the recently announced Micron facility, and will serve regional and on-site high-tech companies. FAST NY funding will continue to develop the site and support preparation, excavation and utility infrastructure work.
- County of Monroe IDA (COMIDA) – $20 million
The site at1900 Tebor Road in Webster is being developed to attract agribusiness and industrial machinery manufacturing. Funding will be used to upgrade the existing electrical infrastructure.
- Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corporation (ILDC) – $4.75 million
This project will expand the Renaissance Commerce Park by supporting construction activities to relocate and expand a 100-year-old freight rail yard, located at the former Bethlehem Steel site. This will help to drive economic growth from currently underutilized land through private investment and job creation. The unique assets this site offers makes it attractive for industrial expansion.
- Broome County IDA/LDC (The Agency) – $500,000
This project will create a new 300-acre sustainability-focused corporate park designed to attract advanced electronics and semiconductor manufacturers, test packaging and related supply chain companies, life sciences, and agricultural processing. There is the potential for an additional 300 acres to be acquired at this site, resulting in a new 600-acre corporate park. Market studies have already determined potential opportunities for the park, which include several industry clusters eligible for FAST NY grant funding.
- Town of Lockport IDA – $63,750
This award for IDA Park South expands the existing 120-acre Industrial Park by an additional 91 acres, meeting the regional demand for targeted industries that currently does not exist. Additionally, this site neighbors a proposed 60-acre industrial park, creating an attractive industrial corridor for the area.
- Village of Painted Post – $36,000
The West Water Street site provides regional significance with 45 acres of developable land and close proximity to major highways, allowing for easy integration into the regional advanced manufacturing cluster and the potential to be a key semiconductor industry supply chain location. The project will help to prepare the site for a future developer by allowing for predevelopment work to determine the site’s best use. A site survey, traffic study, site plan and design, zoning revision and environmental concerns will be addressed, supporting streamlined approval process.