LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Senator John Mannion presented Nichols Supermarket in Liverpool with the New York State Senate Empire Award today, August 24.

Nichols is one of the few remaining independently owned grocery stores in Onondaga County and employs roughly 100 people. It has also supported local youth sports and community functions for decades and provides a retail outlet for Central New York and Syracuse-based bakeries and food producers.

Mannion presented the award to Nichols Supermarket’s owner, Mike Hennigan, and praised the store for its commitment to the community.

“Nichols Supermarket is part of the fabric of Liverpool and Central New York. It’s a place where customer service matters, employees work hard and are treated well, and the quality and variety of products can’t be beat. The New York State Senate Empire Award is reserved for businesses who have made the highest contributions towards the betterment of their communities,” Mannion said.