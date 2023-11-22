ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This year marks the 37th anniversary of Stewart’s Holiday Match Campaign. The holiday campaign launches on Thanksgiving and runs through Christmas at all Stewart’s locations.

“Sharing is a central focus of everything we do at Stewart’s. Holiday Match takes those efforts to another level by supporting children in the communities that we serve,” said Stewart’s Shops Director of Corporate Philanthropy Jennifer Frame.

Stewart’s matches all customer donations between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. In 2022, customers donated over $1 million to the program. Stewart’s matched the donations, doubling the total to over $2 million. The funds were distributed to almost 2,000 local children’s organizations across 32 counties.

Local 501c3 organizations that benefit children can apply for funding online. The deadline for applications is January 31, 2024.