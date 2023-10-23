SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In early November, students from five North Country counties will have a chance to learn about career opportunities ready to welcome them. CTE Works! comes to the Saratoga Springs City Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8, courtesy of WSWHE BOCES.

Students from grades 8 to 12 will be invited to a day-long career fair featuring more than 30 employers. The fair is planned by the BOCES chapter as a way to get students ready to work and connected to interests and careers right out of school.

“Combining real hands-on learning with established academic programming is essential to building 21st-century skills so essential and in high-demand throughout our region, Saratoga Economic Development Corporation President Greg Connors. “We are committed to this ongoing educational effort and proud to again support this year’s workshop and career opportunity.”

Employers onsite at the fair will include:

GlobalFoundries

RASP, Inc.

Saratoga County

Saratoga Honda

NY CREATES

SUNY Adirondack

Workforce Development Institute

Cole’s Collision

Glens Falls Hospital

Quad

TCT Federal Credit Union

Hollingsworth & Vose

Trucking Association of NY

Southern Adirondack PTECH

Saratoga Springs City Center

Saratoga Economic Development Corporation

Those sponsoring businesses will be joined by 30+ other employers and colleges. WSWHE BOCES serves Warren, Saratoga, Washington, Hamilton, and Essex counties.