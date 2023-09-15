SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh signed a new law on Friday, Sept. 15, limiting the amount and density of tobacco retailers in the city.

The law also restricts the placement of new smoke shops near schools and public parks.

The legislation, proposed by Walsh in July, requires smoke shops to maintain a city license, with the number of licenses being capped, and enforces a license approval policy, which will reduce tobacco retail locations in the future.

To help reduce the number of smoke shops, new locations will only be approved when two existing licenses have expired or been revoked.

These restrictions will not impact current smoke shops that are in compliance with city requirements.

New tobacco retailers will also now be banned from opening within 750 feet of a school or public park. They also cannot open within 750 feet of an existing, license-holding smoke shop.

“This is a matter of public health. Our goals are to reduce the number of individuals of all ages who use tobacco products and electronic smoking devices and, importantly, to stop the sale of these products to minors,” said Walsh. “During our review of the ordinance, we received strong support from public and private health organizations. I also thank the Common Council for its unanimous support for the law.”