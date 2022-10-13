(NEXSTAR) – Just when you thought they were out of ideas, Taco Bell comes up with another amalgam of meat, cheese and more cheese.

Taco Bell is introducing several new menu items this month, including Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries (made with truffle-infused hot sauce) and a frozen Cherry Bliss Freeze beverage. But perhaps the most interesting of Taco Bell’s new offerings is the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco, available in two major markets as of Thursday.

The all-new item, which is currently testing in the Minneapolis-St. Paul and Nashville areas, is made with a white corn tortilla shell (“freshly fried daily,” according to Taco Bell) filled with beef and a melted blend of cheddar, mozzarella and pepper jack cheeses. The taco is then grilled, imparting what appears to be a toasty crust on the outside of the shell, according to photos shared by Taco Bell.

Each order is also served with Taco Bell’s “savory red sauce” or nacho cheese sauce for dipping.

Customers in markets in Minnesota and Tennessee can currently try Taco Bell’s Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos. (Taco Bell)

Customers in Minnesota and Tennessee, however, are being treated to different varieties of Taco Bell’s Dipping Taco. The restaurant chain confirmed Thursday that Minnesota-St. Paul area locations will be offering Dipping Tacos with seasoned beef for $2.99 apiece, while those in Tennessee will offer Dipping Tacos with slow-braised shredded beef for $3.49 apiece.

Each is available as part of a Deluxe Box as well.

A representative for Taco Bell was not immediately available to discuss plans to expand testing to additional markets.

Taco Bell fans living outside of the Twin Cities and Nashville, meanwhile, can try several other new or returning menu items at restaurants nationwide, including the aforementioned Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries, the Cherry Bliss Freeze. Nacho Fries are also returning for a limited time (with optional TRUFF dipping sauce for an additional $1) and Mexican Pizza is said to “finally” be back after selling out at restaurants across the country earlier this year.

Customers in Fresno, California, and Philadelphia can also try new iced coffee flavors including Dulce de Leche, Mexican Chocolate Mocha and Sweet Vanilla.

News of Taco Bell’s newest items comes only days after the chain confirmed it would be resurrecting the Enchirito, a long-discontinued item, for a limited time beginning Nov. 17.