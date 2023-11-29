SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re a fan of all-you-can-eat buffets at restaurants, you’ll want to check out this new “hot sPot” in Syracuse.

The all-you-can-eat Korean Barbecue and Hot Pot chain “KPOT” has opened a new location on 3019 Erie Blvd E. in Syracuse, replacing the old “Tilted Kilt” restaurant, which closed in 2017.

This new location — which opened a few weeks ago — makes it the chain’s seventh restaurant in New York, with seven more to open soon, including two locations in Albany and Rochester.

“KPOT is a unique, hands-on, all-you-can-eat experience that merges traditional Asian hot pot with Korean BBQ flavors,” stated KPOT on its website. “KPOT is for both the food adventurers and the social eaters. It’s about tasting the global spices and seasonings all while feeling a sense of community. Its hot pot and Korean BBQ modernized with a full bar and nightlife atmosphere. But in the true spirit of those four friends, KPOT is mostly about gathering together for lively conversation over a feast of good food.”

The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Lunch and dinner hours include:

Monday through Friday: Lunch – 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dinner – 4 p.m. to close

Saturday and Sunday All day dinner



When you head inside, at each table you’ll see a BBQ pit in the middle and four burners for hot pots. Once you get a table, you can head to the buffet line for all the meats, veggies and condiments you want to cook with.

Meats include sliced pork, pork belly, beef belly, prime brisket, lamb, Kobe beef, chicken, spam, and sausages. You can also choose from a list of seafood meat like crab, jumbo shrimp, Swai fish, mussels, clam, squid, and more.

If you want to cook with your hot pot, you can cook with whatever soup of your choice, and since it’s buffet style, you can keep cooking until you’re full. Soups include Thai Tom Yum, Szechuan Spicy, Tomato Soup, Healthy Herbs, Japanese Miso, Korean Seafood Tofu and Mushroom Soup.

For a list of everything on the menu, click here.

Pricing for lunch and dinner is listed below:

Lunch Monday through Friday $19.99 for adults $11.99 for kids ages seven through ten $7.99 for kids ages four through six



Dinner Monday through Friday $30.99 for adults $15.99 for kids ages seven through ten $11.99 for kids ages four through six



Dinner all day on Weekends $30.99 for adults $15.99 for kids ages seven through ten $11.99 for kids ages four through six.



For more information, visit KPOT’s website.