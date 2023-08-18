QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new place to get fit has made its way to the Aviation Mall. Local fitness center The Gym has opened a new location inside the mall this weekend.

Occupying the space formerly used by a TJ Maxx location, The Gym is a full gym and fitness center, featuring the expertise of personal trainers and strength coaches. The new center offers personal training, small group classes, and training sessions for student-athletes and sports.

“It is extremely exciting to welcome another locally owned business,” said Aviation Mall General Manager James Griffith. “We are confident that they will continue to grow their success at Aviation Mall.”

The Gym also operates a location just down Quaker Road, at the plaza at 756 Upper Glen St. The mall location has 26,000 square feet of space at its disposal.