SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 9 through 15.

Three food services failed their inspections:

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, 9090 Destiny Usa Drive, Syracuse

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 8400 Pardee Road, Cicero

Tang Flavor Chinese Food, 413 South Warren Street, Syracuse

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels

Auntie Anne’s had four violations, one in critical condition.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found two bins of hot dogs in the front of the under counter reach in cooler were noted at between 61 degrees Fahrenheit and 62 degrees Fahrenheit for an unknown amount of time. The thermometer read 55 degrees Fahrenheit in the coldest part of the cooler. This was corrected and about three dozen hot dogs were discarded voluntarily.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector noted that the employees preparing the food lacked the proper hair restraints.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found a small bin holding in use ice scoops at the front service area weren’t clean. This was corrected during inspection.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the exhaust fans on top of the over has dust accumulation.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had five violations, one in critical condition.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found low six cooler drawers below the flat grill cook line with variable temperatures and the exterior digital temperature readout appeared to be scrambled and not readable. The cooler also showed a range of temperatures, with only one area of the cooler showing foods slightly above acceptable temperatures. Due to the temperature inconsistency, approximately two pounds of beef tips measured at 49-51 degrees Fahrenheit were thrown out. Management reported this unit was restocked at acceptable temperatures approximately one hour before the inspection. These food containers were moved to alternative coolers including one pan fish fillets, one pan link chicken sausage, one pan sausage patties and one pan raw chicken all marked at 48-51 degrees Fahrenheit. Several containers of food were found at 44-45 degrees Fahrenheit and they will remain in the cooler and will be monitored. The inspector also check the operators metal stem type thermometer against their own and was found accurate to plus or minus 0.5 degrees Fahrenheit. This was corrected and the foods previously mentioned were moved and professional service was called for cooler drawers.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the exteriors of most of the cook line equipment control panels weren’t clean and had food residues. The deep fry equipment also had dried food and grease deposits on it and the exteriors of other equipment was found with greasy food residues including hot holding closets, potato peelers, coolers and refrigeration doors. Some lower and upper shelving including lower shelves of prep tables, the stainless steel shelf above the cook line holding takeout containers and shelving holding microwaves were all found with food residues.

This violation was found two times.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found a floor drain near the rear cook line had abundant food soil on the grate and well surface.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found most floor areas under and behind the stationary equipment, along baseboards, and in the walk-in refrigeration units under racks weren’t clean and had food and environmental soil. Also present were dropped service items and papers.

Tang Flavor Chinese Food

Tang Flavor Chinese Food had 14 violations, two in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources

The inspector found three pounds of cooked chicken stored in the walk-in cooler on the shelf in a plastic container covered with mold growth on the interior and exterior of container. This was corrected and the chicken was voluntarily discarded.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found one pound of cooked shrimp noted at 52 degrees Fahrenheit in the preparation top cooler at the cook line at the time of inspection. The shrimp was noted out of temperature for an undetermined about of time. This was corrected and the shrimp was voluntarily discarded.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found one large baking sheeting containing chicken was double stacked and lacking hard cover in the reach in freezer. The bottom of the top baking sheet was noted in contact with food product as well. There was also a large bowl containing diced raw chicken stored on top of trash receptacle. The chicken in the walk-in cooler

was also stored on cardboard, not a sanitary surface.

This violation was found three times.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found three boxes containing single service items were improperly stored directly on the floor in the main dining area.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the shelving in the walk-in cooler had heavy rust accumulation and not a smooth and easily cleanable surface. Gaskets on some cooler in the kitchen was also noted ripped and in poor repair.

This violation was found two times.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the interior of all the freezers in the kitchen had heavy ice build up and the shelving wasn’t clean. The exterior of the cook line equipment was also noted not clean. Wire shelving in the walk-in cooler had mold growth as well and wasn’t clean.

This violation was found two times.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found plumbing below the three bay sink had a leak that was collecting onto the floor. The plumbing was leaking from the hot water turn on and off connections when the water is turned on and water was collecting in the middle three bay. Water was also seen collecting in the floor drain when bays are emptied.

Inadequate insect/ rodent control: The inspector found mouse droppings on the counter across from the cook line.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted ventilation guards in the walk-in cooler had mold growth and weren’t clean.

Miscellaneous, economic violation, choking poster, training: The inspector noted there was an offensive odor in the kitchen.

Many locations passed their inspections between July 9 through 15.

You can see the entire list below.