TIAA names Thasunda Brown Duckett as CEO

This photo provided by JP Morgan Chase shows Thasunda Brown Duckett. TIAA on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 named Thasunda Brown Duckett as its new chief executive officer. Duckett comes to the financial services firm from JPMorgan Chase, where she was CEO of Chase Consumer Banking. (JP Morgan Chase via AP)

TIAA on Thursday named Thasunda Brown Duckett as its new chief executive officer.

Duckett comes to the financial services firm from JPMorgan Chase, where she was CEO of Chase Consumer Banking. She will succeed Roger Ferguson, Jr. on May 1. He is retiring after almost 13 years with the company.

“Thasunda is the right person to lead TIAA at a time when its work has never been more important and when the challenges of fostering financial stability and inclusion have never been greater,” said Ferguson, who will continue to serve New York-based TIAA as an advisor.

Duckett has been recognized as a leader in finance. In 2019, she was named one of Fortune’s Most Powerful “Women to Watch.” American Banker magazine named her the 7th Most Powerful Woman in Banking, and she was also named to Black Enterprise magazine’s Most Powerful Women in Corporate America list.