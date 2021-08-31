Tiki Tours cuts ribbon on another festive vessel to cruise Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Between the steamboats and a horde of individual cruisers, there’s plenty of ways to get out on the lake in the summer. And now there’s one more.

On Friday, lakeside cruise company Tiki Tours cut the ribbon on a new, second 30-foot pontoon boat, tikied up in style and ready to entertain.

Lake George Mayor Bob Blais and Gina Mintzer from the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce were there to share some words on the addition of another new attraction to the lake. Watch the full presentation above.

The company’s existing tiki boat offers 75-minute cruises 7 days a week, from May through mid-September. The new boat will double the company’s capacity.

“Tiki Tours has seen tremendous growth in the last few years and is excited to add another vessel on Lake George,” said Tiki Tours co-owner Gregory Teresi. “This 30-foot tikied pontoon adds a whole new level of comfort to the Lake George experience.”