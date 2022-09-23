BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Do you like coffee? Do you like not spending a lot of money? Well, Tim Hortons is hoping your answer to both is yes.

How to get cheap coffee:

In honor of National Coffee Day on September 29, Tims-lovers can cash in on a $0.25 medium hot or iced coffee. The catch is, you have to order through the Tim Hortons smartphone app or on TimHortons.com.

Tims is also making sure those who celebrate International Coffee Day on October 1 aren’t getting kicked to the curb.

Through the app or website for the month of October, you can get a medium hot or iced coffee for $0.99.

These promotions are only good for participating United States stores.

To find the closest Tims near you, take a quick drive, or click here.