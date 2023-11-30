CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Clay Town Hall was open late Wednesday for a packed house of people interested in the town’s study focused on developing around Micron.

Technically, the survey is called a land-use study and will establish a plan for how the town will build new businesses, housing units, and road enhancements while balancing character and green space.

While Micron isn’t the sole reason for the study, it’s part of the inspiration.

The firm hired by the Town of Clay had a hard time finding a transformation even close.

“Trying to find an example in New York State is tough to find,” said Edward Flynn, the director of planning for LaBella Associates.

“We’ve had to go to some of places outside of New York State to see how they’ve grown from substantial companies going into their community,” he said.

Specifically, he found similarities with the Research Triangle Park between Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina.

But, he says how the town looks in 20 years is up to its residents.

Flynn said: “We’re consultants, but we come in and ask them what they want for their community. We want them to tell us.”

People who attended the meeting got to see different options of how storefronts could look like, what formats roads can take, and how housing developments differ. People were asked to mark their preferred looks.

A specific area of focus is whether Clay should develop a more traditional downtown center, which the town uniquely doesn’t have.

People who’ve formed opinions after the meeting or couldn’t attend are invited to submit comments via an online survey. There’s also an interactive map.