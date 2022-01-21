SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fans of Tully’s tenders, rejoice! The New York State Office of General Services has awarded just over $1.4 million in contracts to build a permanent Tully’s stand at the Great New York State Fair.

Dave Bullard, a representative of the NYS Fair, said that the stand would be built where the temporary stand currently sits — between the back of The Eatery and the start of the Midway. Construction will begin this year and the stand will open for the 2023 Fair.

Bullard added, “This is great news for lovers of chicken tenders and for the Fair, too. We’re very happy to have Tully’s back and even more excited to know that the new permanent stand represents a long-term relationship with our great partners at Tully’s.”

The contracts are expected to be awarded to the low bidders following review and approval by the State Comptroller’s Office. For the new Tully’s stand, construction work was awarded to Upstate Companies I LLC of Mount Upton for $1,039,000. In addition, electrical work was awarded to Knapp Electric, Inc. of Auburn for $139,490, heating and ventilation was awarded to King & King Mechanical, Inc. of Auburn for $103,193, and plumbing work was awarded to Burns Bros Contractors LLC of Syracuse for $136,080. In total, the contracts amounted to $1,417,763.

Tully’s is also expected to open a new restaurant in Fayetteville and a ‘quick serve’ location in Oswego.