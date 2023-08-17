SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 30 through Aug. 5.

Two food services failed their inspections, and one restaurant received an unsatisfactory inspection:

Failures:

Duo Chang Jiang – 7575 Buckley Road, North Syracuse, NY

Mingold Kitchen – 4713 Onondaga Boulevard, Syracuse

Unsatisfactory:

Champ’s Pizzeria & Fish Fry – 1711 West Genesee Street, Syracuse

Duo Chang Jiang

Duo Chang Jiang had 12 violations, with two in critical condition.

Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods (critical condition):

This violation was found two times.

The inspector found approximately 3 lbs. of Won Tons in a large bowl at 90-98 degrees Fahrenheit. The owners explained that they were cooling them following being cooked, and which were there for about 45 minutes. This was corrected and the Won Tons were put into a cooler.

The inspector also found approximately 3 lbs. of cooked chicken pieces were found in a sieve on a low shelf near the cookline at a temperature of 88-94 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the owner, the chicken had been there for about 45 minutes after being cooked. This was corrected and the chicken was put into a walk-in cooler.

Education and a brochure was provided regarding proper cooling and reheating of TCS (potentially hazardous) foods.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found a cleaver used for food stored in a seam between equipment. This was corrected.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found a poly cutting board at the sandwich cooler that was badly stained.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the flip top cooler door gaskets were torn and in poor repair.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the interior of the small refrigerator at the end of the cookline was not clean.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted most of the lower shelving was not clean. The shelf above the three bay sink also wasn’t clean.

This violation was found two times.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector found oil/grease on the parking lot surface around the garbage dumpster.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector noted the the rear screen door had torn screening which creates a possible entrance for insects.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the vent hoods had greasy accumulated soil.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the premises were littered with unnecessary equipment and articles. The living quarters were not completely separated from food service operations with live animals, birds and pets not excluded.

Mingold Kitchen

Mingold Kitchen had 27 violations, with one in critical condition.

Foods not protected from contamination by other sources (critical condition):

The inspector found one spray bottle containing chemical sanitizer not labeled at the cookline. This was corrected.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found a metal bowl (lacks handle) used as scoop was stored directly in the dry food product, leaving the food not protected during storage. Various frozen meat items were stored in non-food grade plastic. Also, two large metal bowls containing meat product were stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Several containers of meat in the walk-in cooler were not covered during storage.

This violation was found three times.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found in use scoops stored directly in dry food product, and stored with handles touching product, which is improper storage.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found three boxes containing to-go containers stored directly on the floor, which is improper storage.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found several single service containers (bowls) being used as scoops and stored directly in dry food products.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the gaskets on the tall reach-in cooler were in poor repair. Various shelves throughout the facility were lined with cardboard, not a smooth and easily accessible surface. The handle to the reach-in cooler (behind the service counter) was found in poor repair.

This violation was found two times.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found three wiping cloths not stored in sanitizing solution between uses.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found large amounts of ice build-up in the tall reach-in cooler weren’t clean. Food debris was found in the chest freezer by the three bay which wasn’t clean.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the gaskets on the preparation top cooler at the cook line had mold growth and weren’t clean. The exterior of all the cook line equipment was found with heavy food and grease accumulation, and wasn’t clean. Wire shelving in the walk-in cooler was also noted with large amounts of mold accumulation, and wasn’t clean.

This violation was found three times.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector noted the floor drain at the hand wash sink, by the three bay sink, had water accumulation and wasn’t draining properly. They also noted a leak at the three bay sink faucet joint when the water was turned on, and a leak was noted collecting in bays of the three bay sink.

This violation was found two times.

Improper garbage and rubbish control: The inspector found the garbage receptacle was left open while not in use.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found small flying insects throughout the facility as well as large concentrations of small flying insects by the three bat sink and dry storage area.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found the front and back doors to the facility weren’t closed at time of inspection, with no barrier present between the outside environment and kitchen facilities.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found one can of pesticides by the three bay sink.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the floors throughout the facility weren’t clean. The dry storage area was also found littered with food product. Some walls throughout facility especially by back entrance weren’t clean. The floors in the walk-in cooler found with food and water accumulation, and not clean.

This violation was found three times.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the ceiling ventilation grate had dust accumulation wasn’t clean. The fan guard in the walk-in cooler also wasn’t clean. The ventilation hood above cook line was noted not clean as well.

This violation was found three times.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found various unnecessary items throughout the facility.

Champ’s Pizzeria & Fish Fry

Champ’s Pizzeria & Fish Fry had eight violations, with none in critical condition.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found the chicken wing buckets were stored on the counter without being covered, with flies landing on the buckets.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found sheet pizza trays used for baking pizza were not washed before storing, or washed between uses. Mouse droppings were also noted on numerous pizza trays.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the lower prep table shelf for storing sheet trays wasn’t clean and was littered with mouse droppings.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector noted the hand wash sink in the kitchen was lacking soap.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found mouse droppings in corners, beneath empty racks used to hold pizza pans, beneath soda racks used to keep items up off the floor, on lower prep table shelves, on stacked sheet pizza trays and on round pizza trays. Flies were also noted throughout kitchen.

This violation was found two times.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found numerous holes in the walls near the mop sink and along the baseboards.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted floor edges through the kitchen had mouse droppings wasn’t clean. Oil was also found on the floor beneath the fryers.

Many locations passed their inspections between July 30 through Aug. 5.

You can see the entire list below.

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.