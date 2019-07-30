Walmart, Nordstrom trying out stores you don’t shop in

FILE – This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Google spinoff Waymo says it’s launching a pilot program with Walmart that will allow customers to use its self-driving car service to pick up groceries at Walmart stores. Waymo said in a blog post on Wednesday, […]

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Walmart and Nordstrom are trying out new stores where customers can’t shop. Not only do customers not go inside, they don’t even get out of their cars.

Instead, an employee comes out and loads whatever items the person has already ordered into their car.

These types of stores let retailers target consumers who don’t want to wait for home delivery, but live in areas where building large physical locations is expensive.

Both Walmart and Nordstrom also offer a buy online and pick-up in store option at their traditional brick and mortar locations.