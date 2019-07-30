Walmart, Nordstrom trying out stores you don’t shop in

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Walmart and Nordstrom are trying out new stores where customers can’t shop. Not only do customers not go inside, they don’t even get out of their cars.
Instead, an employee comes out and loads whatever items the person has already ordered into their car.
These types of stores let retailers target consumers who don’t want to wait for home delivery, but live in areas where building large physical locations is expensive.
Both Walmart and Nordstrom also offer a buy online and pick-up in store option at their traditional brick and mortar locations.