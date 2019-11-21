Walmart to redesign produce section

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart and Tesla have settled a lawsuit filed by the retail giant alleging that Tesla installed rooftop solar panels that caught fire. The companies say in a joint statement issued Wednesday, Nov. 6, that both sides have resolved issues raised by Walmart in the case. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Walmart is looking to boost its grocery business by giving the produce department a makeover.

The company announced plans to renovate produce areas with new signs highlighting prices. It will also widen aisles and install shorter merchandise bins to create an “open market feel” for customers.

Walmart also plans to move all of its organic items into a single area of the department to make them easier to find.

Produce is the first thing customers see when they enter Walmart and a key part of the retailer’s defense against Amazon.