Warrensburg Tops Market to become a Grand Union again

The Tops Friendly Markets location in Warrensburg, N.Y., was previously a Grand Union supermarket. Come early 2022, it will be again.

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Tops Friendly Markets location on Main Street is set to undergo a rebrand. The company that runs it is joining forces with another grocery chain, but it won’t be Price Chopper or Market 32 emblazoned on the plaza by early next year. Instead, it will be a familiar sight to longtime residents.

The Tops location is one of 12 being sold in a merger between Tops Markets and Price Chopper/Market 32. All 12 stores are planned to be part of the revival of the Grand Union supermarket chain, which has been dormant since its final stores were shuttered and sold in 2013.

Now some of those same locations are being picked up by C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., which bought and then downsized the Grand Union chain in 2001. Tops purchased the Warrensburg Grand Union and many other locations in 2013, and has operated there ever since.

The Grand Union revival and reopening is scheduled for January or February 2022.

“The Grand Union stores will offer competitive prices on a wide variety of fresh foods and an extensive assortment of brand name groceries, as well as our signature private brands. Each store will contain localized assortments to meet their shoppers’ needs,” said Bob Palmer, Chief Executive Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers, in a release on Tuesday.

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. operates the Piggly Wiggly grocery store chain, and supplies over 7,700 independent grocery stores.

Other Tops locations set to be part of the Grand Union revival are in Cooperstown, Cortland, Norwich, Owego, Peru, Rome, Saranac Lake, Sherrill, and two locations in Watertown, as well as two in Rutland, Vermont.

Meanwhile, all Tops locations being kept by their newly-merged owner, Northeast Grocery, Inc., will stay emblazoned with, and operated by, the Tops name. The same goes for Price Chopper and Market 32 locations; such as the Warrensburg Price Chopper that lies just a third of a mile down the road from the Grand Union-to-be.