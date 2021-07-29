Wegmans in Manhattan: Grocery store expanding in New York City in 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans Food Markets Inc. is taking a bite into the Big Apple.

The Twitter account for the popular grocery store announced Thursday morning it will be opening a store in Manhattan in 2023.

Start spreading the news: We’re coming to Manhattan in 2023! #WegmansManhattan

Learn more: https://t.co/vcOcIRi9d3 pic.twitter.com/zcZHErxqW2 — Wegmans Food Markets (@Wegmans) July 29, 2021

Details about the store are limited at this time.

It won’t be the first Wegmans store in the New York City area. A store in Brooklyn opened in October of 2019.

The Brookyln Wegmans was the 101st Wegmans store in the nation and 47th in New York state. Now there are 106 stores across the east coast with approximately 52,000 employees and $10.8 billion in sales last year.

Headquartered in its founding city of Rochester, Wegmans officials say the business is one of the largest private companies in the U.S. and has remained a family company since it originated as a pushcart more than 100 years ago.