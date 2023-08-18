ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans issued an alert about potential double charges for some customers who made recent purchases using credit cards.

Wegmans said customers who made credit card purchases in stores or online on August 16 may have been charged twice. The issue did not apply to debit card and EBT purchases.

According to Wegmans, the company is working with its processor to reverse the double charges.

Read the statement from Wegmans