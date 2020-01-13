Westelcom’s network design recognized in top 10 worldwide

January, 2020 – WESTELCOM Networks Inc. was recently recognized as one of the top 10 network designs among worldwide tech companies using game changing technical design to transform its network and serve its customers. Westelcom’s design was evaluated by Juniper corporation’s executive committee which evaluates telecommunications network designs who have utilized innovative deployment techniques that have resulted in exceptional customer experiences.

Westelcom was acknowledged for its 2019 design of their 100-Gbps core network, enabling higher levels of availability, resiliency, and more flexible service delivery. The network is designed to address traffic, subscriber, and scalability for the long term. “This upgrade allowed us to take on new customers and accelerate service deployment”, stated Seth Crimmins Vice President of Operations at Westelcom. “Customers rely on and trust us to support their Mission Critical Telecommunications Services.”

Westelcom can deliver 1 Gbps and 10 Gbps network services to businesses that previously had few, or no other options. Because of its reliability, Westelcom is the go-to carrier of choice for healthcare providers and other mission critical organizations requiring the highest levels of availability. As a result, Westelcom currently serves two telemedicine networks, 10 hospitals, and over 120 medical facilities. The company’s network design is geographically diverse with redundant switching providing the highest levels of reliability. This award-winning design underscores the company’s focus on providing mission critical telecommunications services to its customers. With more and more businesses moving to the cloud, Westelcom’s private secure connections to Microsoft, Azure, Amazon and Google’s cloud platforms have taken some of the stress off their network. Furthermore, the upgraded network allows for delivery of new services, including SD-WAN, which will enable Westelcom to connect customer’s multiple location deployments with diverse backup solutions.

Additionally, the company completed a major telephone network switching enhancement that gives the company the ability to provide telephone services from two geographically diverse locations. The enhancement allows a single switch to handle all services from both area codes should the other switch encounter a catastrophic failure.

Juniper Networks highlighted Westelcom in a recent Customer Success Story.