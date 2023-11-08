FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You might have noticed there’s been some construction around the old GJP Italian Eatery in Fulton, across from Huhtamaki. So, what are they building?

According to the City of Fulton, there’s a new restaurant that’s going to take over the old pizza joint. The name hasn’t been released yet, but it will serve modern American cuisine.

Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced the new full-service restaurant was made possible because of city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and serves as one of its projects. Construction, Design and Management (CDM) Syracuse is the general contractor.

“This is just one of the many DRI projects we’ll be sharing information on in the coming months,” Michaels said. “There are so many other exciting projects coming to our community.”

Owned by Laurie and Will O’Brien — who also own the Port City Café & Bakery, and the Red Sun Fire Roasting Co. in Oswego — the restaurant at 371 South 2nd Street will have similar food as the Red Sun Roasting Co. but with their own theme and different menu selections.

According to Laurie O’Brien, she’ll announce the name of the restaurant closer to the opening date.

The restaurant is scheduled to open in May or June 2024 if everything goes to plan, and will employ 12 to 18 people.

“As far as construction goes, it’s been a very long road to getting to this point. Once things started, I definitely got a bit of a rush and got even more creatively inspired. I’m really happy with how this is all coming together right now,” said Laurie O’Brien.

The O’Brien’s said that they are currently developing a great concept that will appeal to Fulton and the surrounding area’s customer base.

“Even though Fulton is only about 15 miles from Oswego, I recognized that this is a new market and I have a lot to learn about the community, but I am eager to do so. Everyone has been incredibly supportive thus far, and I’m feeling really good about my decision to invest in this location. I will work very hard to offer a great dining option for the people of Fulton,” said Laurie O’Brien.

As progress is made Mayor Michaels will announce updates, but she thinks the Fulton community will love this new development in the city.