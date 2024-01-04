SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of Dec. 17 through 23.

One food service failed their inspection:

Basil Leaf Ristorante – 3920 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse

One food service had an unsatisfactory inspection:

Dunkin‘ – 6584 Thompson Road, Syracuse

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Basil Leaf Ristorante

The establish had 10 violations, with two in critical condition.

Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods (critical):

The inspector found the low cooler at the right end of the cookline was operating at 48.7 to 49.1 degrees Fahrenheit.

The following foods were found at these respective temperatures for an undetermined amount of time:

Three dozen stuffed clams at 49.1 degrees Fahrenheit

Five servings of cooked veal 48.6 degrees Fahreneheit

Several dozen stuffed cherry peppers 48 degrees Fahrenheit.

This was corrected and the above foods were voluntarily discarded and professional service called. Foods at the other end of the cooler and kept down low were found at 46 degrees Fahrenheit and may remain and monitored

Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods (critical):

The inspector found a container of cream of broccoli soup that had been in the hot hold at 114-120 degrees Fahrenheit for about one and a half hours according to the chef. It was determined that the hot hold had not been turned up to the proper setting. This was corrected and the soup was reheated to 165 degrees Fahrenheit minimum and returned to an adjusted hot hold.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found raw shrimp and raw scallops stored on undrained ice. Squeeze bottles containing food additives were also not properly labeled.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found sliding doors on the ice machine in poor repair with corrosion of the frames.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found used dry wiping cloths in various locations and not stored in sanitizer when not in use.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found top shelf above cookline, most lower cooler door gaskets, and four tier cart near dish area; all not clean with food and/or environmental soil.

This violation was found three times.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found greasy dust accumulation in one area of the vent hood.

Dunkin’

The establish had four violations, with none in critical condition.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found ice scoops stored on top of the ice machine and not a clean sanitized surface.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found both hand sinks lacked hot water. However, the three-bay sink and restroom sinks had hot water.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the drain on the coffee waste was leaking, and the shelf under the drain was not clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the floor in the walk-in cooler under shelving was not clean.

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.