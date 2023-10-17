TOWN OF DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Several of our viewers are curious about dirt being moved in DeWitt. Late this summer, crews started clearing a plot of land near the intersection of Erie Boulevard and Bridge Street.

This is the future home of the Chick-fil-A that was approved last spring by the DeWitt planning board.

For those familiar with the area, it’s the former site of Uncle Sam’s nightclub and The Country Club.

The developer of the project said the hope is to begin construction on the actual Chick-fil-A building later this year. He was hopeful the popular chain could be serving up its famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries by spring. He cautioned delays in construction could change the timeline.

The Chick-Fil-A proposal is part of a project called Canalway Commons. It’s a three building development. The Ski Company just recently opened in the former Pier 1 Imports building and the developer said another 5,000 to 6,000-square-foot building will go up near the future Chick-fil-A.

According to the site survey filed with the Town of DeWitt, customers will enter the Chick-fil-A by taking Bridge Street to Celi Drive.

The planning department said a traffic light will be added at the intersection of Bridge Street and Celi Drive.

