CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When Great Northern Mall closed last year, The Your Stories Team received emails from viewers asking if Bath & Body Works would resurface in Clay or if it was gone for good.

The viewers were hopeful, Bath & Body Works would take a page from Old Navy’s playbook, leaving the defunct mall for a new location in town.

It’s taken several months, but the national chain that specializes in soaps and lotions will follow Old Navy to the COR Center shopping plaza off Route 31 near I-481.

COR Development Company confirmed to the YS Team that Bath & Body Works has signed a lease to open in the former Gertrude Hawk Chocolates and GameStop space.

COR said the store is expected to open before the holidays, as long as there are no delays in construction.