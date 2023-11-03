OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

Viewer Mika Cushing reached out to the Your Stories Team to ask:

When will the new Texas Roadhouse open in Oswego?

You won’t be waiting long…

The restaurant chain known for its hand-cut steaks, ribs, and rolls, told the YS Team it will open its Oswego location next month.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow and construction crews on site of the new restaurant said it will open on December 11.

The 8,000-square-foot restaurant is in the Oswego Plaza off Route 104, near the former JCPenney.

The company said its new Oswego restaurant will employ 200 people.

According to Texas Roadhouse, it has more than 600 locations across the United States, including restaurants in Syracuse, Clay, New Hartford, and Ithaca.

