SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Viewer Question: I received an email about a class action lawsuit against Verizon. You have to respond to be part of it. I’m wondering if this is some kind of scam?

No, it’s not a scam.

We previously reported that Verizon customers have started to receive notifications they are eligible to receive a payment of up to $100 following a $100 million class action settlement with the wireless company.

The lawsuit alleged Verizon customers were unfairly hit with an administrative charge as part of a “deceptive scheme.” Verizon had denied any wrongdoing, but has agreed to pay affected users up to $100 each.

How do I know if I qualify?

People who qualify will receive a notice by mail or email. To claim your cash, you’ll need to enter the ID and confirmation code listed on the notification.

Once you get the notification, you must go online to submit a claim by April 15, 2024.

How much will money will you receive?

According to our latest article:

“It depends, in part, on how many people file a claim and get approved. The minimum payment for eligible members is expected to start at $15, according to the settlement administrator, and grow by increments of $1 depending on how long you were a Verizon customer. The longer you had one of the postpaid phone plans described in the settlement, the bigger your payment will be.“

While the email this viewer received appears to be legit, it’s always a good idea to double-check websites before you click on some random link in your inbox.

In this case, the official website can be found here.