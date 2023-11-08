CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For more than a year, the Your Stories Team has fielded questions about the closed Applebees in the Camillus Commons off West Genesee Street.

Early on, the questions were about what’s next for the closed Applebees. Once we learned Rochester based Adelita’s Mexican Cocina & Tequila was moving in, the questions focused on when it might open.

This once hot spot, is hot again! The owner of Adelita’s said it had its soft opening on Friday, Nov. 3.

The owner said the crowds have been great and that the Camillus location was busier last weekend than its two Rochester spots. There was even a wait on Tuesday night, which is typically a slow night in the restaurant business.

The owners had to be patient in opening its Camillus location because its plans to open over the summer were delayed due to construction on the adjoining Starbucks. There was also a delay in getting a liquor license.

The restaurant is open daily, starting at 11 a.m., seven days a week.

In the future, you could see another Adelita’s location pop up in Central New York as the owners said they would like to open a fourth location, and the Syracuse region is on its radar.

We’ll keep you updated on when the adjoining will open.