SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — Wegmans has informed the Rescue Mission that parking lots at six stores will no longer host Rescue Mission donation centers that have been popular charity drop-off locations for decades.

Plans to close three stores were established this past summer, but NewsChannel 9’s Your Stories team has learned the partnership’s discontinuation now includes all six locations.

“It’s news to me,” said Luana Lovenguth of the Rescue Mission. “I just found out Friday afternoon from you guys.”

In a statement to NewsChannel 9, a spokesperson for Wegmans said no other regions of the store’s portfolio have a similar service.

“Wegmans representatives met with Rescue Mission leaders this summer to discuss the transition of the Donation Centers from Wegmans parking lots. In an effort to establish consistency across all Wegmans locations, it was decided to end this stand-alone Syracuse Division program. The Recuse Mission is finding alternate locations to continue the program and Wegmans will continue to support programming and services for the Rescue Mission, as we have for many years. In addition, the Rescue Mission is one of the recipients of funds collected for the Together Against Hunger Scan Campaign, which ended last week.” Evelyn Ingram, Spokesperson for Wegmans

All six locations combine to collect donations from a massive 250,000 people every year, which is more than the City of Syracuse’s population.

Rescue Mission CEO Dan Sieburg said, “The amount of stuff we keep out of landfills is impressive. I think OCRRA says we’re the biggest recycling in town other than what OCRRA does. It’s hard to think if these cars don’t drop stuff here, is it just going to the trash?”

It’s more than a disposal service or convenience for the community. The program supports the Rescue Mission’s mission.

Some of what’s collected is donated to people in need. What doesn’t go to the homeless is sold at the Rescue Mission’s Thrifty Shopper stores to raise money for the charity.

Two centers have already closed on James Street and near John Glenn. A third, at the Wegmans near Great Northern Mall, is scheduled to move later this month to the neighboring Runnings parking lot.

Wegmans, which expected the other three to close by year’s end, will allow six more months for the transition. This impacts Wegman’s parking lots in DeWitt, on Taft Road, and Route 11 in Cicero.

The Rescue Mission hopes Wegmans will reconsider, especially the location in DeWitt, which is the most popular, the nicest looking and far from the road and store’s entrance.

“In the month of November, our donations have gone done about 30%,” said Lovenguth.

The Rescue Mission also worries about the 25 people the trailers employ, most of whom have special needs.

Status of Rescue Mission Donation Centers